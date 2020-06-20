https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/muriel-bowser-statehood-dc-washington/2020/06/20/id/973260

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., called the Democrats’ push to make Washington, D.C., the 51st state “unconstitutional.”

Massie tweeted:

“I’ll be voting no on the farcical DC statehood bill. It’s unconstitutional. The Constitution prescribes a federal city, and the 23rd amendment gives DC 3 presidential electors. Statehood for DC requires a Constitutional amendment, not a simple bill.”

Still, House Democrats are moving ahead with plans to pass D.C. statehood legislation fueled by the George Floyd protests in the city just weeks ago. Those demonstrations saw U.S. Park Police disperse chemical agents on a group of protesters.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has led the charge for statehood, saying the Trump administration did not need to bring in extra troops to keep the White House safe during the protests, which turned violent at some points.

“There shouldn’t be troops from other states in Washington, D.C.,” Bowser said in a Washington Post op-ed. “There shouldn’t be federal forces advancing against Americans, and there very definitely shouldn’t be soldiers stationed around our city waiting for the go to attack Americans in a local policing matter.”

“We both agreed this was an appropriate time to bring a bill forward to show respect for the citizens of the District of Columbia,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said earlier this week.

