(CBN) U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mideast peace plan will leave or place hundreds of biblical and archaeological sites under Palestinian control, Israeli media reports.

According to a map published by the Israeli daily Yediot Ahronot on Tuesday, hundreds of Jewish and Israeli archaeological sites will be transferred from Israel to a future Palestinian state based on the plan.

Preserving the Eternal, an organization that describes itself as a group seeking to “protect antiquities in Israel and Judea and Samaria,” conducted a survey for the Shiloh Policy Forum on 365 major sites important to Israel’s heritage.

