https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/reports-criminal-black-lives-matter-goons-block-entrance-bok-center-trump-rally-police-move-back/

The Black Lives Matter goons made it to Tulsa, Oklahoma for the Trump Campaign rally tonight.

And, we all know, it wouldn’t be a leftist BLM rally without chaos and violence.

There are reports in the past hour that the Black Lives Matter protesters are blocking the entrances to the BOK Center.

TRENDING: LIVE VIDEO FEED: President Trump Speaks in Tulsa, OK to MASSIVE CROWD Inside and Outside BOK Center — Via RSBN

Infowars has more on the BLM violence in Tulsa.

The BLM mob is on the move in Tulsa.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...