https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/reports-criminal-black-lives-matter-goons-block-entrance-bok-center-trump-rally-police-move-back/

The Black Lives Matter goons made it to Tulsa, Oklahoma for the Trump Campaign rally tonight.

And, we all know, it wouldn’t be a leftist BLM rally without chaos and violence.

There are reports in the past hour that the Black Lives Matter protesters are blocking the entrances to the BOK Center.

Black Lives Matter protesters are reportedly blocking some of the gates into the Tulsa Trump rally. Police are moving them back to reopen the entrance. pic.twitter.com/WgUsgKwrsA — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 20, 2020

TRENDING: LIVE VIDEO FEED: President Trump Speaks in Tulsa, OK to MASSIVE CROWD Inside and Outside BOK Center — Via RSBN

Infowars has more on the BLM violence in Tulsa.

The BLM mob is on the move in Tulsa.

#BLM and anti Trump protesters are massed and on the move in downtown #tulsa. Standby for updates. pic.twitter.com/Om6K4Txfu4 — Jake Westly Anderson (@jwestlyanderson) June 21, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

