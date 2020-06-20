http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Ss46GiDYT00/

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Seattle Police Officers Guild President Michael Solan reacted to the shooting that took place inside the city’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) or Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) by stating that “violence has now besieged” the zone, and conditions inside the zone are no longer “the summer of love,” and have turned into “the summer of chaos.” He also said that police officers were not allowed to enter into the area to find victims or provide aid. Solan also expressed his frustration with officials in the city for their failure “to enforce the rule of law.”

Solan said, “[V]iolence has now besieged the area known as CHOP, and it is no longer the summer of love, it’s the summer of chaos. And, early this morning, that violence was raw and real, where one of our community members lost their life, and police are still not allowed into that area, and were prevented [from] providing that police service to the area to locate victims and/or render aid.”

Solan further said that officials in Seattle have failed “the reasonable community of Seattle to enforce the rule of law.”

