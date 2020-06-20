https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/seattle-police-union-chief-calls-leadership-fatal-shooting-chop-zone/

(FOX NEWS) The head of Seattle’s police union lamented the lack of “leadership” in the city Saturday after reports emerged that an early morning shooting in the so-called ‘CHOP’ left one person dead and another in critical condition.

According to The Seattle Times, police homicide and assault detectives are investigating the shooting, citing a post on the Seattle Police Department’s blotter.

“On June 20th, at approximately 2:30 AM, East Precinct officers responded to a report of shots fired in Cal Anderson Park,” a statement on the blotter said.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

