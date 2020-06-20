https://www.theblaze.com/news/muhammad-ali-jr-father-black-lives-matter

Muhammad Ali Jr., son of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, revealed that his father would “hate” the Black Lives Matter — and that he would have supported President Donald Trump.

Speaking exclusively to the New York Post, the younger Ali said his father would criticize the violent response to the tragic death of George Floyd.

“Don’t bust up s**t, don’t trash the place,” Ali Jr. told the Post. “You can peacefully protest. My father would have said, ‘They ain’t nothing but devils.’ My father said, ‘all lives matter.'”



Muhammad Ali Jr. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

With regard to the Black Lives Matter movement specifically, Ali Jr. said he believes BLM is “racist” — and his father would have, too.

“I think it’s racist,” he said. “It’s not just black lives matter, white lives matter, Chinese lives matter, all lives matter, everybody’s life matters. God loves everyone — he never singled anyone out. Killing is wrong no matter who it is.”

“It’s pitting black people against everyone else. It starts racial things to happen; I hate that,” he added of the BLM movement.

Ali Jr., like his father, is Muslim.

Meanwhile, Ali Jr. also defended law enforcement.

“Police don’t wake up and think, ‘I’m going to kill a n****r today or kill a white man,'” he said. “They’re just trying to make it back home to their family in one piece.”

He added, “Not all the police are bad, there’s just a few. There’s a handful of police that are crooked, they should be locked up,” he said. “I never had a bad scene with a cop. They’ve always been nice and protect me. I don’t have a problem with them.”

Muhammad Ali in 1962. (Stanley Weston/Getty Images)

Most surprisingly, Ali Jr. said he is a Trump supporter and his father would have been, too.

“I think Trump’s a good president. My father would have supported him. Trump’s not a racist, he’s for all the people. Democrats are the ones who are racist and not for everybody,” Ali Jr. said. “These [Democrat politicians] saying Black Lives Matter, who the hell are you to say that? You’re not even black.”

“Democrats don’t give a s**t about anybody. Hillary Clinton doesn’t give a s**t; she’s trying not to get locked up,” he added. “Trump is much better than Clinton and Obama. … The only one to do what he said he would do is Donald Trump.”

