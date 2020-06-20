https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/soros-funded-group-part-defund-police-movement/

What a compete shock.

George Soros and one of his affiliated groups was behind the “defund the police” movement way before George Floyd’s death and way before Donald Trump became president.

The Soros-linked OCAD group also protests for open borders.

Anything to destroy the US.

Breitbart.com reported:

An anti-deportation group affiliated with leftist billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundations is one of the groups behind the “defund the police” movement taking place across America. The Soros-affiliated group has been part of the “defund the police” movement as far back as early 2016 — long before the death of George Floyd that brought it to national attention. While many Americans see the current protests and riots as organic reactions to the death of Floyd, many organized groups are seizing on the momentum. The Soros-affiliated group is called Organized Communities Against Deportation (OCAD). OCAD lists on its website the “Open Society Foundation” as a partner. On February 16, 2016, OCAD hosted a protest in Chicago, Illinois, to defund the police according to an article posted on the website of #Not1More, another anti-deportation organization — itself an offshoot of the larger and more organized anti-deportation group National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON). During that protest, activists sat on ladders in the middle of a street in front of a Regional Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office holding banners that said, “Dismantle ICE. Defund the police.”

TRENDING: SHOCKING! Susan Rice Quotes Trotsky, Says Trump Supporters Belong in the “Trash Heap of History”

Read the race here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

