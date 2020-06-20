https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/503730-sunday-shows-preview-bolton-delivers-bombshell-while-us-tackles

The release of former National Security Advisor John BoltonJohn BoltonJournalist Aaron Maté says Democrats are responsible for giving John Bolton publicity Federal judge appears skeptical of blocking Bolton book release McEnany: Trump likes to hire people with ‘countervailing viewpoints’ MORE’s memoir and police reform legislation moving through Congress is expected to dominate the Sunday show circuit this weekend.

On Saturday a federal court ruled against the Trump administration’s request to block Bolton’s book from publishing. The book alleges that Trump committed impeachable offenses that House Democrats never investigated, such as allegedly trying to persuade Chinese President Xi Jinping to buy large amounts of agricultural products to improve his reelection prospects in agricultural states.

Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffTwitter, Facebook see new tactics in foreign disinformation efforts McCarthy slams Bolton book, says it’s a national security risk Lin-Manuel Miranda jabs Bolton over book title’s similarity to ‘Hamilton’ lyric MORE (D-Calif.), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, was among the Democrats who lashed out at Bolton this week for refusing to testify during the House impeachment hearings. Schiff is booked on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerPelosi: GOP senators ‘pulled their punch when it came to getting the job done’ on police reform Engel trails primary challenger by 10 points: poll Prosecutor who quit Roger Stone case to testify before Congress about ‘politicization’ of DOJ MORE (D-N.Y.) is booked on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Attorney General William Barr Bill BarrUS attorney in NYC who spearheaded probes of Trump allies refuses to leave as DOJ pushes ouster Barr echoes Trump’s concerns about mail-in voting, says it could ‘open the floodgates of potential fraud’ Mueller report re-released with fewer redactions after legal battle MORE, who has stirred controversy this week over his decision to try to remove the U.S. attorney for Manhattan, is booked on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

On Saturday, the Trump campaign is hosting its first rally since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Vice President Pence is booked on “America This Week With Eric Bolling.”

This week, Republicans released their police reform bill, which has weaker provisions that the Democratic bill introduced earlier this month. GOP Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottRepublican rift opens up over qualified immunity for police Tim Scott describes run-ins with police in pushing for GOP reform bill The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Bolton book rocks Washington MORE (S.C.), the sole black Republican in the Senate and lead architect of the bill, is booked on ABC’s “This Week.”

On Thursday the Supreme Court ruled against the Trump administration’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. The court’s decision left room for the administration to try and end the program again, which they have indicated they intend to do.

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad WolfChad WolfTrump admin used drones, helicopters to surveil George Floyd protests in 15 cities Acting DHS Secretary: Supreme Court DACA ruling ‘usurps the clear authority of executive branch’ Hillicon Valley: Senate Republicans, DOJ target Section 230 | Facial recognition under the spotlight | Zoom launches E2E encrypted beta MORE, who has said the court decision “usurps the clear authority of the Executive Branch,” is booked on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Below is the full lineup of Sunday show guests:

ABC’s “This Week” — Scott; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Hakeem Sekou JeffriesThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Bending the COVID-19 curve proves temporary for many states Black lawmakers rally behind Engel in primary fight Katie Porter endorses Engel challenger Jamaal Bowman MORE (D-N.Y.)

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Wolf; Schiff; Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Wolf; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Nadler; White House trade adviser Peter Navarro; Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

“Fox News Sunday” — Mercedes Schlapp, adviser to President Donald Trump Donald John TrumpProtesters tear down, burn statue of Confederate general in DC US attorney in NYC who spearheaded probes of Trump allies refuses to leave as DOJ pushes ouster Trump to host 4th of July event despite pleas from lawmakers to cancel MORE‘s campaign; Symone Sanders Symone SandersKlobuchar withdraws from Biden VP contention The Memo: Trump’s Tulsa decision sparks new race controversy The Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden seeks to tamp down controversy over remarks about black support MORE, adviser to Democrat Joe Biden Joe BidenSusan Rice calls Trump administration ‘racist to its core,’ says Senate backers belong in ‘trash heap of history’ Trump mocks Biden event that practiced social distancing Trump to visit Arizona, Wisconsin next week MORE‘s presidential campaign; Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins University.

Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” — Barr

“America This Week With Eric Bolling” — Pence; Senator Rick Scott (R-FL); Corey Lewandowski Corey R. LewandowskiTrump taps Lewandowski, Bossie for Commission on Presidential Scholars The Hill’s Campaign Report: Trump ramps up attacks against Twitter Bossie, Lewandowski warned Trump he was in trouble in 2020: report MORE Trump2020; Mark Lamont Hill BET News; Rep. Michael McCaul Michael Thomas McCaulHillicon Valley: Facebook takes down Trump ads featuring symbol used by Nazis | Twitter, Facebook see new disinformation tactics | Republican calls out social media giants for not fighting Chinese propaganda The US must meaningfully confront Chinese Communist Party propaganda House Republican accuses Facebook, Twitter, YouTube of not doing enough to combat Chinese propaganda MORE (R-Texas);Rep. Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesWe cannot take our eye off China Nunes’s hunt for Twitter cow’s identity at ‘dead end,’ attorney says Sunday shows preview: Protests against George Floyd’s death, police brutality rock the nation for a second week MORE (R-Calif.); Bernie Kerik- Former NYPD Commissioner

