The Tulsa police arrested their first far left protester this morning.
The woman sat in a street protest in a “I can’t breathe” T-shirt.

When the police took her away and cuffed her she started screaming about having a ticket to the rally.
Sorry, maam.

The Trump campaign had her removed. She was in the private event area.

Buh-bye!

