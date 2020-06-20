https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/503705-tensions-rise-between-trump-supporters-protestors-ahead-of-tulsa-rally

President TrumpDonald John TrumpProtesters tear down, burn statue of Confederate general in DC US attorney in NYC who spearheaded probes of Trump allies refuses to leave as DOJ pushes ouster Trump to host 4th of July event despite pleas from lawmakers to cancel MORE‘s first campaign rally since March is slated for Saturday evening in Tulsa, Okla., and tensions are rising between protest crowds and supporters of the president ahead of the event.

Current estimates suggest some 100,000 or more people may enter into downtown Tulsa on Saturday, with expectations of some protesting their opposition to Trump, according to the Tulsa World.

Gov. Kevin Stitt (R), who has accompanied Trump this week in Washington to offer status reports about the state’s COVID-19 handlings, extended a welcoming approach for dissenters of the president’s rally.

“If you’re a peaceful protester, we welcome your voice to be heard in Tulsa,” Stitt said at a press conference Friday afternoon.

A fence has also been put up around the Bank of Oklahoma (BOK) Center, where Trump’s rally is set to take place Saturday evening.

Following a discussion between Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum (R) and Trump, the mayor agreed to toss a proposed curfew that was initiated Thursday night and planned to go through Sunday.

Trump tweeted that Bynum agreed not to impose the curfew on “our many supporters … Enjoy yourselves.”

I just spoke to the highly respected Mayor of Tulsa, G.T. Bynum, who informed me there will be no curfew tonight or tomorrow for our many supporters attending the #MAGA Rally. Enjoy yourselves – thank you to Mayor Bynum! @gtbynum — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

Still, some worry that Trump’s presence in Tulsa over the weekend of Juneteenth was a tone-deaf choice by the president, spearheading his rally season with an event held near the grounds of historical racial injustices that occurred 99 years ago on Black Wall Street.

Others in opposition worry about the public health message the president is sending to the nation in regards to COVID-19 and mass gatherings, after Tulsa County Health Department Director Bruce Dart said Tulsa has recently seen a “significant increase in our case trends,” Tulsa World reported.

State health officials reported on Saturday an additional 225 new cases of COVID-19, hitting a new daily high in increases for Tulsa County.

Health department data reveals Tulsa County’s 7-day rolling average for COVID-19 cases has increased from 24.9 cases on June 7 to 51.4 as of Friday.

On Saturday, a truck displaying digital real-time imagery of the Trump Death Clock rolled into downtown Tulsa, a clock that allegedly estimates the number of Americans who have died needlessly to COVID-19, The Guardian reported.

