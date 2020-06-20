https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/antifa-black-lives-matter-mob-aint-burning-tulsa-oklahoma-officials-send-massive-national-guard-presence-deter-leftist-lawbreakers/

The Oklahoma National Guard started arriving in Tulsa last night, nearly 24 hours before President Trump’s rally tonight.

This is how you protect a city from the violent leftist mob.

TRENDING: One Dead, Another Injured in Overnight CHOP Zone Shooting in Seattle

Antifa ain’t burning Tulsa https://t.co/aczcADQyvJ — Tom Lawrence (@TomLawr11194246) June 20, 2020

The National Guard marched into Tulsa, Oklahoma this morning.

They were sent in to keep the peace during President Trump’s rally today and tonight.

The Trump supporters cheered them as they marched into Tulsa.

Trump Rally supporters welcome the National Guard to Tulsa ahead of Trump’s rally later on tonight. BLM and Antifa you are officially put on notice. No one is going to take a knee.

pic.twitter.com/voGjTtq8Vt — Trina ❤️🇺🇸🇮🇹🇮🇱#KAG #BackTheBlue (@trinareyes) June 20, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

