The Oklahoma National Guard started arriving in Tulsa last night, nearly 24 hours before President Trump’s rally tonight.

This is how you protect a city from the violent leftist mob.

The National Guard marched into Tulsa, Oklahoma this morning.
They were sent in to keep the peace during President Trump’s rally today and tonight.

The Trump supporters cheered them as they marched into Tulsa.

