https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/stone-cold-crazy-president-trump-goes-democrat-partys-latest-move-defund-police/

President Trump relaunched his campaign Saturday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma crowd was THRILLED to see President Trump tonight.

And President Trump was happy to be back with the American people.

President Trump ripped the latest move on the left to defund the police.

“These people are stone-cold crazy!”

TRENDING: LIVE VIDEO FEED: President Trump Speaks in Tulsa, OK to MASSIVE CROWD Inside and Outside BOK Center — Via RSBN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]