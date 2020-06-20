https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/total-chaos-outside-trump-rally-protesters-take-boulder-ave-national-guard-moves/

One America News reporter Jack Posobiec is describing the scene outside President Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally as “total chaos” as protesters took over the street outside the convention center as supporters attempted to leave.

The National Guard began to move in as the rally wrapped up and Trump supporters began to exit.

The protesters antagonized Trump supporters as they attempted to leave and go to their cars.

InfoWars correspondent Owen Shroyer was reportedly evacuated from his vehicle after a mob threatened to kill him as he covered the protest.

