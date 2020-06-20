https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/trained-marxist-black-lives-matter-co-founder-patrisse-cullors-goal-get-trump/

Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement said in an interview on CNN Friday that “our goal” is to get President Trump out of office, saying he should resign and that the movement is going to “push” to “get Trump out”.

Cullors, who has said she is a “trained Marxist”, was interviewed on The Lead with Jake Tapper for Juneteenth.

Transcript via CNN:

TAPPER: I’ve heard a lot of criticism of former Vice President Joe Biden from civil rights activists. The election obviously will be a choice. How do you think Biden matches up compared to President Trump when it comes to these issues that are important to you? CULLORS: Well, I’m hands down — Trump not only needs to not be in office in November but he should resign now. Trump needs to be out of office. He is not fit for office. And so what we are going to push for is a move to get Trump out. While we’re also going to continue to push and pressure Vice President Joe Biden around his policies and relationship to policing and criminalization. That’s going to be important. But our goal is to get Trump out. TAPPER: Patrisse Cullors, thank you so much for joining us on this important day. And happy Juneteenth again to you. CULLORS: Happy Juneteenth.

Video:

President “Trump not only needs to not be in office in November but he should resign now,” says co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Patrisse Cullors. “Trump needs to be out of office. He is not fit for office.” pic.twitter.com/T6mLZ11cEv — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) June 19, 2020

A video clip is currently going viral of a 2015 Black Lives Matter interview with Cullors in which she states she and another BLM co-founder are “trained Marxists”.

BLM founder Patrisse Cullors, reassuring an old communist that she understands that the goal is to destroy freedom: “we’re trained Marxists.” pic.twitter.com/x8sljI05Av — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) June 20, 2020

Excerpt from Just the News report on the video:

…In a video interview from 2015, one of the group’s founders admitted that she and her fellow co-founder are dedicated to the ideology of Communist figurehead Karl Marx. (TGP note: Marx was no figurehead, he was the ideological founder of communism and author of The Communist Manifesto.) Patrisse Cullors, who founded the group with Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi in 2013, was interviewed by Morgan State University Professor Jared Ball in 2015 regarding the movement she helped to create. Ball in that interview asked Cullors about “critiques” of her group, ones that allege “a lack of perhaps ideological direction in Black Lives Matter that would allow it to be, to fizzle out.” Responding to that question, Cullors said that the group “do[es] have an ideological frame.” “Myself and Alicia in particular are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists. We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories,” she said, adding that the group’s founders sought to “build a movement that could be utilized by many, many black folk.”

One interview technique a biased interviewer uses is to not ask provocative questions that might make the subject look bad or undermine the purpose of a propaganda interview.

Jake Tapper did not ask Cullors about her saying she is a “trained Marxist” and did not ask her about what methods BLM is using to “get Trump out (of office)”.

More from Tapper’s softball interview of trained Marxist Patrisse Cullors. Observe how Tapper helpfully puts words in Cullors’ mouth to defuse the “defund the police” controversy:

TAPPER: Now, correct me if I’m wrong, when you say defund the police, you don’t mean abolish police departments, you mean take some of the money that is going to police and put them in other places for social services for the homeless, for social workers, for psychologists, for education. Is — am I — do I have that right? CULLORS: You have that right. In this current moment, our demand is reallocating resources. The resources that don’t need to be in the hands of law enforcement, and actually need to be in the hands of caseworkers and the hands of psychiatrist, of violence prevention workers, in the hands of our cultural programs. That’s what we’re calling for right now.

“We absolutely are in a cultural shift and it’s not just hearts and attitudes changing,” says co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network, Patrisse Cullors. “We’re also seeing… a much more difficult and promising conversation around re-imagining public safety.” pic.twitter.com/3hxfObvo3E — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) June 19, 2020

