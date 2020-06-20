http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/don-EbcaAjA/

President Trump’s campaign canceled an outside address to supporters in Tulsa, Oklahoma hours before the rally is to begin.

On Saturday, ahead of the president’s 19,000-seat arena rally in Tulsa, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were supposed to address supporters in an outside overflow crowd.

The address was canceled hours before the rally. Photos posted online show a relatively small crowd in the outside overflow area.

President Trump will no longer deliver a planned address to the overflow crowd outside the BOK Center at his Tulsa rally, a Trump campaign source tells @ABC News. pic.twitter.com/dZq8DfUemF — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) June 20, 2020

LATEST: With no overflow crowd and no address coming from #Trump or VP Pence, crews begin to dismantle outdoor stage at #TrumpRallyTulsa @OKCFOX pic.twitter.com/Y2r9A8yCcc — Dan Snyder (@DanSnyderFOX25) June 20, 2020

Secret Service has moved crowd back from the overflow stage so it can be broken down. pic.twitter.com/iIxXfnpOPn — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 20, 2020

“Protesters interfered with supporters, even blocking access to the metal detectors, which prevented people from entering the rally. Radical protesters, coupled with a relentless onslaught from the media, attempted to frighten off the President’s supporters,” Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh said in a statement to the media.

Breitbart News is live-blogging Trump’s Tulsa rally.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

