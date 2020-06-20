http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/RMNrKRXGuSQ/503715-trump-coronavirus-death-clock-truck-enters-tulsa-ahead-of-rally

The “Trump Death Clock” truck moved in to join the camaraderie in Tulsa, Okla., ahead of President TrumpDonald John TrumpProtesters tear down, burn statue of Confederate general in DC US attorney in NYC who spearheaded probes of Trump allies refuses to leave as DOJ pushes ouster Trump to host 4th of July event despite pleas from lawmakers to cancel MORE‘s rally there Saturday evening.

The truck displays digital statistics on three different faces of the vehicle, delivering a real-time tracker of alleged needless American deaths due to Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, The Guardian reported.

The mobilized clock is strategically placed outside the BOK Center, where Trump’s rally is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday.

So this guy says he’ll be driving around a mobile “Trump Death Clock” at the #TulsaTrumpRally all day. This is not exactly a hit with Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/vGJ3CBYjP1 — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) June 20, 2020

Eugene Jarecki, an award-winning filmmaker, is the administer behind the clock and said the truck’s presence in Tulsa is a public service.

“We want everyone who attends Trump’s rally to have an opportunity to make an informed choice based on real numbers,” Jarecki said.

The display uses information pulled from the Trump Death Clock webpage, which claims, “Experts estimate that, had mitigation measures been implemented one week earlier, 60% of American COVID-19 deaths would have been avoided.”

The tracker currently suggests that around 71,700 American deaths could have been avoided had the administration acted sooner in response to the pandemic.

The website also hosts a public survey for anyone to fill out about which city the truck should visit next to lambast the president’s handling of the pandemic.

The group claims the administration’s call on March 16 for the nation to stay home from work and school for 15 days should have come a week earlier in order to save lives.

According to Johns Hopkins University, around 119,241 people have died due to COVID-19 in the U.S.

Trump has defended his administration’s response to the pandemic on numerous occasions, saying in March, “We’re the ones that gave the great response, and we’re the ones that kept China out of here. … If I didn’t do that early call on China — and nobody wanted that to happen. Everybody thought it was just unnecessary to do it.”

The president’s rally in Tulsi comes as Oklahoma state health officials reported 225 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, marking a daily high in increases for Tulsa County.

