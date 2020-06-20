http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/kzEWRevV9U0/Justice-Departments-attempt-block-John-Boltons-tell-book-DENIED.html

Donald Trump has said John Bolton will have a ‘really big price to pay’ for releasing classified information in his tell-all White House book, after a judge allowed its release but warned the ex-national security adviser has ‘gambled’ with US security.

The president took to social media in outrage over Saturday’s ruling by a federal judge denying the Trump administration’s attempt to block the release of Bolton’s memoir ‘The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir’.

Trump slammed the decision on Twitter branding Bolton ‘despicable man’ who broke the law and warned that he must pay a ‘very big price’.

‘Wow, I finally agree with failed political consultant Steve Schmidt, who called Wacko John Bolton “a despicable man who failed in his duty to protect America.”’ he tweeted.

‘Also stated that he should never be allowed to serve in government again. So true! Plain and simple, John Bolton, who was all washed up until I brought him back and gave him a chance, broke the law by releasing Classified Information (in massive amounts).’

Trump added that Bolton must pay a ‘very big price’: ‘He must pay a very big price for this, as others have before him. This should never to happen again!!!’

The Justice Department’s attempt to block the release of John Bolton’s (left) tell-all book has been denied. The book makes some explosive claims about President Trump (right)

Judge Royce Lamberth denied the request to block the sale of the former national security adviser’s memoir in a ruling Saturday.

Lamberth ruled in favor of Bolton saying ‘the damage is done’ after 200,000 copies have already been circulated around the US but admitted the former aide’s conduct ‘raises national security concerns’.

The Trump administration sued John Bolton on Tuesday, trying to stop the release of his White House memoir, due out June 23

This came after the Trump administration sued Bolton on Tuesday in order to postpone the release of his book because of concerns that classified information could be exposed.

Copies of the book were then leaked to the media the next day.

The memoir from the president’s top aide, who was controversially fired back in September, contains a number of explosive claims about Trump, including that he asked China for help with his re-election bid – a move similar to how Trump interacted with Ukraine, which led to him being impeached.

The federal judge ruled in favor of Bolton Saturday saying he can move forward in publishing his tell-all book despite efforts by the Trump administration to block it.

Lamberth said that with 200,000 copies already distributed to booksellers across the country, attempting to block its release would be futile.

‘A single dedicated individual with a book in hand could publish its contents far and wide from his local coffee shop,’ Lamberth wrote.

‘With hundreds of thousands of copies around the globe – many in newsrooms – the damage is done. There is no restoring the status quo.’

The decision marks a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns.

But the judge also blasted Bolton for the way he went about publishing the book saying he had taken it ‘upon himself to publish his book without securing final approval from national intelligence authorities’ and that he could have caused irreparable harm to national security.

Lamberth said Bolton had ‘gambled with the national security of the United States’ by opting out of a prepublication review process meant to prevent government officials from spilling classified secrets in memoirs they publish.

The ruling clears the path for a broader election-year readership and distribution of a memoir, due out Tuesday, that paints an unflattering portrait of Trump’s foreign policy decision-making during the turbulent year-and-a-half that Bolton spent in the White House.

Trump slammed the decision on Twitter branding Bolton a ‘despicable man’ and claimed he was ‘all washed up’ until he ‘brought him back and gave him a chance’

EXPLOSIVE CLAIMS MADE IN THE BOOK:

Trump agreed to ‘back off’ criminal probes as ‘personal favors’ to dictators

Told Chinese President Xi Jinping he should go ahead with building camps the regime was constructing for Chinese Uighurs

Put Jared Kushner in charge of several foreign policy matters

Spent part of Osaka summit ‘pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win’ reelection by buying US crops’

Believed Finland was part of Russia

Said invading Venezuala was ‘cool’ and said the nation was ‘really part of the United States’

Made it a ‘high priority’ to get Mike Pompeo to hand a copy of Elton John’s ‘Rocket Man’ to North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-Un

Did not know Great Britain was a nuclear power

Defended Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the killing of Jamal Khashoggi to distract attention from Ivanka Trump using her personal email

Postponed removing the US from the Iran deal so Melania Trump could announce her Be Best campaign

Claimed he was going to be nominated for a Noble Peace Prize for his North Korea summit

Said he always broke up with women he dated be cause he didn’t like being dumped

Referred to his former UN.Ambassador Nikki Haley as a ‘c***’ while Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump wanted her to replace Mike Pence

Lamberth, a Reagan appointee, heard arguments Friday over Zoom from Bolton’s lawyer Charles Cooper and Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Morrell, representing the government.

Cooper had argued that it was too late to ban its publication now that Bolton’s book was in the hands of journalists and hundreds of thousands of copies had been sent to bookstores nationwide and abroad.

‘It seems to me, as we used to say in Texas, that the horse is out of the barn,’ Lamberth said. ‘What am I supposed to do?’

Copies of the book ended up in the hands of reporters working for The New York Times and The Washington Post on Wednesday – one day after the Trump administration filed a lawsuit to block its publication.

DailyMail.com obtained a copy Wednesday evening.

‘Indeed, the surreal nature of the Government’s request to enjoin publication and distribution of the book was driven home earlier today when a CBS News reporter, holding a copy of the book in her hand, questioned the President’s press secretary about passages in the book on the White House lawn,’ Bolton’s legal team said, referencing CBS’ Paula Reid, who questioned press secretary Kayleigh McEnany over some of its contents in the White House driveway.

‘For the Government is asking the Court to order Ambassador Bolton to do something he is powerless to do,’ they said.

‘The practical reality is that neither Ambassador Bolton nor his publisher, Simon & Schuster, has any ability to stop copies from being sold to the general public on June 23.’

The book contains a number of explosive claims about President Trump, including that he asked China for help with his re-election bid – a move similar to how Trump interacted with Ukraine, which led to him being impeached

During court Friday, Morrell suggested the judge could order digital and audio copies of Bolton’s book not be sold.

‘There is still an interest we have in limiting the further mass dissemination of this book,’ he said.

Morrell argued that Bolton shouldn’t have gone ahead with publication of the book because he never finished a review process, which would determine if the book contained classified information – something the president argues it does.

In court, Cooper suggested questions about whether the book contained classified information could be saved for a later date.

That being said, the lawyer also revealed what he called a ‘troubling revelation,’ that the Trump political appointee called in to take over the classification review of Bolton’s book never got the proper training until June 10 – nine days ago.

Cooper argued that the administartion rushed Michael Ellis, the NSC’s senior director for intelligence programs, onto the job to overrule Ellen Knight, the National Security Council’s senior director for prepublication review, who’s in charge of reviewing manuscripts so no classified information slips out.

She had informed Bolton on April 24 that after a nearly four-month back-and-forth over the manuscript’s contents, ‘that’s the last edit I really have to provide for you.’

In the Thursday night filing from Bolton’s legal team, the lawyers wrote, ‘At that moment, Ambassador Bolton fulfilled any obligation he had under the express terms of his non-disclosure agreement with the government.’

‘Nevertheless, the President, and those acting at his direction, have sought to delay publication of the book until after the election by withholding the customary pro-forma letter confirming that the book was cleared for publication,’ the filing read.

Judge Lamberth asked Friday why Bolton didn’t go to court to get its permission, instead of simply deciding to go ahead and publish the tome.

In the government’s lawsuit, the Department of Justice blasts Bolton for ‘unilaterally deciding that the prepublication review process is complete and deciding for himself whether classified information should be made public.’

Lamberth also asked Morrell if it was unusual that a senior official would intervene in the review process of a book after a career official had already deemed no classified information was present.

John Bolton’s lawyers had argued that distribution of the book couldn’t be stopped, using as an example the fact that CBS News reporter Paula Reid (right) brought a copy to the White House and held it in her hand as she questioned press secretary Kayleigh McEnany (left)

Morrell knew of no other example, but argued that Bolton was an extraordinary circumstance because of the role he held – that of national security adviser – and because he had very recently served the administration, leaving in September 2019.

Most of Friday’s back-and-forth revolved around the book already being widely disseminated and if it contained classified information.

The legal document filed Thursday night by Bolton’s team also argued he should be allowed to go ahead with his book release on First Amendment grounds.

‘If the First Amendment stands for anything, it is that the Government does not have the power to clasp its hand over the mouth of a citizen attempting to speak on a matter of great public import,’ Bolton’s lawyers wrote.

They charged the US government with asking the court to stop the book’s distribution ‘for the transparent purpose of preventing Ambassador Bolton from revealing embarrassing facts about the President’s conduct in office.’

‘It is difficult to conceive of speech that is closer to the core of the First Amendment than speech concerning presidential actions in office, including actions at the heart of the President’s impeachment, and it is difficult to conceive of a greater attack on the First Amendment than the suppression of that speech in the service of a reelection campaign,’ the lawyers said.

Bolton’s team argued that this was ‘precisely’ what was happening.

On Tuesday, the same day the White House sued the former Trump aide, Bolton was informed by the Trump administration of more changes that needed to be made to the book.

They included ‘passages describing or recounting a significant majority of the President’s conversations with his advisors and with foreign leaders.’

‘The government also deleted numerous passages portraying President Trump in an unflattering light,’ the lawyers said.

A day before, Trump told reporters, ‘I will consider every conversation with me as president highly classified.’

‘So that would mean that if he wrote a book and if the book gets out he’s broken the law. I would think he would have criminal problems,’ Trump said of Bolton.

Bolton’s book portrays a White House filled with chaos – a president with no real understanding of world affairs, a son-in-law wielding powers in areas out of his depth, and in-fighting and backstabbing among different power centers.

The bombshell claims made include that Trump made ‘personal favors’ to dictators, bedded Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win the 2020 presidential race and delayed pulling out of the Iran deal to let Melania launch her own initiative first.

Bolton became Trump’s national security adviser in April 2018 and left in September 2019.

Trump claims he fired him but Bolton has said he left because he clashed with the president on several policy issues, including Iraq, Afghanistan and the Ukraine.

The book, which marks the first memoir from a high-ranking official in the Trump administration, has been the subject of an ongoing legal battle.

The Justice Department sued him to stop its publication, claiming it contains classified information.

Trump’s administration has also hit back at Bolton, with officials saying he was disliked by his White House staff and demanded his own Air Force jet to London for Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom.

‘Bolton was just a mean, nasty human being,’ a high-ranking administration official told DailyMail.com.

‘He was broadly disliked in the building, including by many on his own staff.’

Donald Trump offered ‘personal favors to dictators,’ begged China’s Xi to help him win in 2020 and gave him the go-ahead to build Muslim concentration camps, book claims

Bolton’s memoir claims Trump agreed to back off criminal probes as ‘personal favors’ to certain dictators as part of a foreign policy characterized by ‘chaos’ and aimed at the president’s personal benefit.

The book also contains a claim that Trump pleaded with Chinese President Xi Jinping to boost U.S. food purchases, describing it in terms of his own election. Trump regularly touts a deal to pause the China trade war as one of his chief accomplishments.

Bolton describes a ‘pattern of fundamentally unacceptable behavior that eroded the very legitimacy of the presidency.’

Bolton writes that in cases involving China and Turkey, Trump was willing to ‘in effect, give personal favors to dictators he liked.’

‘The pattern looked like obstruction of justice as a way of life, which we couldn’t accept,’ Bolton writes.

In the case of China, Bolton describes Trump as begging the leader, with whom he regularly touts his good relationship. Trump was ‘pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win. He stressed the importance of farmers, and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome,’ according to the book.

Trump pleaded in Osaka with China’s President Xi Jinping to buy U.S. agriculture products, describing the pitch in electoral terms, Bolton writes

Trump sought to give ‘personal favors to dictators he liked,’ according to Bolton, who recounts a story about Turkish president Recep Erdogan

China agreed to billions in purchases of U.S. agriculture product to end the trade war that began when Trump slapped on tariffs to protest China trade practices.

Trump implored Xi during a one-on-one meeting during their summit in Osaka, according to Bolton.

Xi complained about China critics in the U.S., and Trump immediately assumed he meant Democrats, according to another excerpt that appeared in the Washington Post.

‘He then, stunningly, turned the conversation to the coming U.S. presidential election, alluding to China’s economic capability to affect the ongoing campaigns, pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win,’ according to Bolton.

‘He stressed the importance of farmers, and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome. I would print Trump’s exact words but the government’s prepublication review process has decided otherwise.

Trump cast the deal as a breakthrough when he described it from Osaka.

‘For the time being we won’t be lifting tariffs on China,’ Trump told reporters. ‘We will work with China. They are going to negotiate and start spending money.’

‘Cooperation and dialogue are better than friction and confrontation,’ said Xi, prompting Trump to say: ‘It would be historic if we can do a fair trade deal.’

China had imposed retaliatory tariffs in a way that maximized pressure by focusing on key farm states including Iowa. When the ‘Phase One’ deal was finally inked in January of this year, China agreed to buy $12.5 billion in additional U.S. agriculture products.

Bolton describes a meeting in New Jersey in 2019 where Trump tears into journalists amid his ongoing consternation about leaks and says they should be forced to give up their sources. ‘These people should be executed. They are scumbags,’ Trump said, according to Bolton.

In another episode, Bolton writes, Russian President in May last year compared Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó to Hillary Clinton in a gambit to win Trump over. The U.S. recognized Guaido as the legitimate leader amid protests to the rule of Nicolas Maduro.

Bolton called it a ‘brilliant display of Soviet style proganda’ to boost Maduro that ‘largely persuaded Trump.’

‘I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my White House tenure that wasn’t driven by reelection calculations,’ Bolton writes.

Trump didn’t know that Finland is not part of Russia, according to the book.

Trump also told Xi: ‘You’re the greatest Chinese leader in 300 years.’ Then later, in a nation that still reveres Mao Tse Tung, Trump called him ‘the greatest leader in Chinese history.’

One passage depicts Trump showing contempt for a persecuted religious minority that U.S. policy seeks to protect by calling out repression of mostly Muslim Uighurs.’

‘Trump asked me at the 2018 White House Christmas dinner why we were considering sanctioning China over its treatment of the Uighurs, a largely Muslim people who live primarily in China’s northwest Xinjiang Province,’ Bolton writes.

‘At the opening dinner of the Osaka G-20 meeting in June 2019, with only interpreters present, Xi had explained to Trump why he was basically building concentration camps in Xinjiang,’ he continued.

‘According to our interpreter, Trump said that Xi should go ahead with building the camps, which Trump thought was exactly the right thing to do. The National Security Council’s top Asia staffer, Matthew Pottinger, told me that Trump said something very similar during his November 2017 trip to China.’

Mike Pompeo mocked Donald Trump behind his back by slipping Bolton a note saying ‘he is so full of s***’ – and Bill Barr said he was ‘worried’ about his conduct, bombshell book claims

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo mocked President Trump behind his back and Attorney General Bill Barr shared his concerns, according to the blockbuster book.

The book recalls the time Bolton was passed a note by Pompeo amid the June 2018 Singapore summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

‘He is so full of s***,’ the note read, Bolton wrote.

In public, Pompeo has portrayed himself as the loyal servant – as has Barr. In private, when Bolton approached Barr to discuss the president’s behavior – especially toward autocratic rulers like China’s President Xi Jinping and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan – the attorney general admitted he, too, was worried.

PASSING NOTES: John Bolton (left) recalled that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (second from left) slipped him a note during the June 2018 Singapore summit with the North Korea delegation that said President Trump (center left) was ‘so full of s***’

‘He second-guessed people’s motives, saw conspiracies behind rocks and remained stunningly uninformed on how to run the White House, let alone the huge federal government,’ Bolton wrote.

Trump led using ‘personal instinct,’ Bolton went on, and looked for opportunities for ‘reality TV showmanship.’

Bolton, the president’s third national security adviser, pointed to the president’s diplomacy with North Korea as a prime example.

Bolton, who had worked for President Reagan and in both Bush administrations, called Trump’s first meeting with Kim in Singapore ‘an exercise in publicity.’

‘Trump told … me he was prepared to sign a substance-free communique, have his press conference to declare victory and then get out of town,’ Bolton wrote.

Behind-the-scenes, Bolton captures Pompeo being appalled.

He described a call between Trump and the president of South Korea as they prepared for the June 2018 summit.

Both Bolton and Pompeo, according to Bolton, were upset with how Trump handled the conversation.

Pompeo, Bolton described, said he was ‘having a cardia in Saudi Arabia,’ as he was listening to the call while traveling in the Middle East.

Bolton, likewise, said the call was a ‘near death experience.’

After the summit, Bolton claimed Trump became transfixed with getting Kim a copy of Elton John’s ‘Rocket Man’ CD, signed by the artist.

Prior to their first meeting, Trump had called Kim ‘Little Rocket Man,’ when the North Korean leader would conduct unsanctioned nuclear experiments.

Bolton criticized Trump for not being able to grasp that Pompeo wouldn’t be meeting with Kim during every trip he made to North Korea.

After one Kim-less trip, Bolton recalled Trump asking Pompeo if he’d handed the North Korean leader the CD.

‘Pompeo had not,’ Bolton wrote. ‘Getting this CD to Kim remained a high priority for several months.’

The book also contains revelations about Attorney General Bill Barr, saying he tried to block prosecution of a Turkish bank, in a move sought by President Recep Erdogan.

Bolton has also previously spoken out about Trump’s relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin to ABC News.

‘I think Putin thinks he can play him like a fiddle,’ Bolton said of the world leader many policy experts consider the leading U.S. adversary. ‘It’s a very difficult position for America to be in,’ he said,’ Bolton said.

Donald Trump defended Saudi’s Mohammed bin Salman over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi to keep the spotlight off revelation Ivanka was using private email account, book claims

Donald Trump backed Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the aftermath of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder to distract reporters from covering Ivanka Trump‘s use of a private email server, the book claims.

Bolton recalls the November 2018 controversy over the death of Khashoggi – a Washington Post op-ed writer, US resident and a critic of the Saudi regime.

He went missing after walking into the Saudi consulate in Turkey on October 2.

A month later, the CIA determined that the Crown Prince, who has a close relationship with White House adviser and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner, had given the order for Khashoggi’s assassination.

On November 20, 2018, Trump wrote that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (left) ‘could very well … had knowledge of this tragic event – maybe he did and maybe he didn’t!’ referring to Jamal Khashoggi’s (right) murder, which the CIA said the Crown Prince ordered

On November 20, the president read an exclamation-mark-filled statement essentially letting the Crown Prince off the hook.

‘Our intelligence agencies continue to assess all information, but it could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event – maybe he did and maybe he didn’t!’ Trump had said.

‘That being said, we may never know all of the facts surrounding the murder of Mr. Jamal Khashoggi,’ Trump continued. ‘In any case, our relationship is with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.’

Behind-the-scenes, Bolton wrote, Trump decided to issue the statement because on November 19 the story broke that first daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump sent hundreds of emails to government officials using a personal email account.

Government officials are supposed to use government email accounts for government business, so the messages can be archived and proper security measures are in place.

‘This will divert from Ivanka,’ Trump said of the statement, according to Bolton’s book. ‘If I read the statement in person, that will take over the Ivanka thing.’

Ivanka’s use of a private email account looked hypocritical after Trump paid great attention to rival Hillary Clinton’s use of her private email server during her tenure as President Obama’s secretary of state.

Donald Trump said invading Venezuela would be ‘cool’ and it was ‘really part of the U.S.,’ thought Finland was in Russia and didn’t know Britain had nuclear weapons, John Bolton’s book reveals

Trump didn’t know Britain – one of America’s closest allies – was a nuclear power; thought it would be ‘cool’ to invade Venezuela, and thought Finland was in Russia, the book says.

Bolton’s book contains numerous private conversations Trump had about other world leaders that showed his knowledge of them and foreign policy was limited.

Trump asked his then-Chief of Staff John Kelly if Finland was a part of Russia.

And in a meeting with then-British Prime Minister Theresa May in 2018, a British official referred to the UK as a ‘nuclear power,’ and Trump interjected: ‘Oh, are you a nuclear power?’

Britain has long been a nuclear power and Bolton writes he could tell the president’s question ‘was not intended as a joke.’

Trump also said invading Venezuela would be ‘cool’ and argued that the South American nation was ‘really part of the United States.’

Bolton also reveals how Russian President Vladimir Putin manipulated Trump to his point of view.

He recalled a May 2019 phone call where Putin compared Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó to Hillary Clinton, Trump’s 2016 rival.

Bolton called it a ‘brilliant display of Soviet style proganda’ to shore up support for Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Putin’s claims, Bolton writes, ‘largely persuaded Trump.’

While much of Bolton’s book focuses on foreign policy, which is the aide’s forte, he more broadly characterized the president has someone who didn’t know a lot and wasn’t learning.

‘He second-guessed people’s motives, saw conspiracies behind rocks and remained stunningly uninformed on how to run the White House, let alone the huge federal government,’ Bolton wrote about what he witnessed during his tenure, which was over in September 2019.

Trump, he said, led by ‘personal instinct,’ and went looking for opportunities to show off his ‘reality TV showmanship.’

Donald Trump called Nikki Haley a ‘c***’ John Bolton’s book reveals – even though Jared and Ivanka wanted president to dump Mike Pence and make Haley his 2020 running mate

President Donald Trump referred to his former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley as a ‘c***’ even as Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump wanted her on the 2020 presidential ticket instead of Mike Pence, John Bolton’s book claims.

Bolton recalled a time in the Oval Office with the president, who complained about how much he disliked his then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

During that conversation, Bolton claims Trump told him about a dinner the president had with Haley and Tillerson, where Trump alleged it was Tillerson that called her a ‘c***.’

The president claimed Tillerson said to Haley: ‘You’re nothing but a c***, and don’t ever forget it.’

Bolton admitted in his memoir that he wondered if Tillerson ‘actually said it,’ noting that in most administrations, such a remark would have gotten a person fired.

‘And if he hadn’t, why did Trump tell me he had?,’ Bolton wrote.

Bolton details Nikki Haley’s departure from the Trump administration – she’s seen above in October 2018 where she announced she would step down as UN Ambassador by year’s end

Bolton writes that President Trump claimed then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was the one that actually called Nikki Haley a ‘c***’ but Bolton writes his doubts of that

Haley, who is Indian-American, became a rising star in the Republican Party when she was elected governor of South Carolina in 2010.

Trump named her as his pick to represent the US to the UN shortly after he won the 2016 election.

She was quickly and easily confirmed by the Senate, 96-4, but left the job on December 31, 2018. She outlasted Tillerson however, whom Trump fired in March 2018.

Haley announced – to much surprise and fanfare – in October 2018 she would leave her post at the end of the year, a pronouncement made in pomp in circumstance in an Oval Office meeting.

At that time, Haley lavished praise on Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, calling Kushner a ‘hidden genius that no one understands’ and Ivanka ‘a great friend.’

She said the couple do more behind the scenes in the Trump administration than people realize although she did not offer specific examples.

Bolton claims Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump wanted Nikki Haley on the 2020 presidential ticket instead of Mike Pence

Bolton reveals in his book that Ivanka and Kushner wanted to jettison Vice President Mike Pence from the 2020 ticket and replace him with Haley.

He reveals Trump asked him about the idea around the holidays in 2018 – as Haley was wrapping up her tenure in New York at UN headquarters.

‘Trump also raised the widespread political rumor he would dump Pence from the ticket in 2020 and run instead with Haley, asking what I thought,’ Bolton wrote. ‘White House gossip was common that Ivanka and Kushner favored this approach, which tied in with Haley’s leaving her position as UN Ambassador in December 2018, thus allowing her to do some politicking around the country before being named to the ticket in 2020.’

The pros were seen as Haley would bring women to Trump’s side. The cons were he could lose the party’s evangelical base who supposed Pence.

Bolton writes he told Trump ‘it was a bad idea to jettison someone loyal, and that doing so risked alienating people he needed (who could stay home, even if they didn’t vote for Trump’s opponent) without necessarily generating new support because of the replacement.’

He also said of Haley’s departure from the administration: ‘Few doubted the 2024 race for the Republican presidential nomination had now begun.’

Iran deal pull-out was put off to let Melania launch Be Best, while president boasted about his courage, claimed he was being nominated for a Nobel but HATED being dumped by women

President Donald Trump postponed removing the US from the Iran deal so Melania could announce her Be Best campaign, claimed he was going to be nominated for a Noble Peace Prize for his North Korea summit and said he always broke up with women he dated because he didn’t like being dumped, the book reveals.

Bolton notes that Trump once told him he didn’t like to be dumped, instead preferring to end any relationships with women, an observation then-chief of staff John Kelly found revealing.

Trump told Bolton ‘how with the women he had dated, he never liked to have them break up with him; he always wanted to be the one doing the breaking up. (‘Very revealing,’ said Kelly when I told him later),’ Bolton writes in his memoir.

The president, who had three marriages, was known for dating models before he settled down with first lady Melania Trump.

President Donald Trump postponed removing the United States from the Iran deal so Melania could announce her Be Best campaign

Bolton’s book also reveals the president planned to announce he was pulling the US out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal on May 7, 2018.

But then-White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told Bolton that ‘the first lady had an event scheduled that day so we moved the withdrawal to May 8,’ he wrote.

That event was Melania’s announcement of her Be Best campaign, her signature initiative that promotes kindness, well-being and combating online bullying.

The first lady announced it during an event in the White House Rose Garden shortly before she disappeared from public view for almost a month to have kidney surgery.

The president also told Bolton that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis praised his bravery for going to the October 2016 presidential debate after the infamous ‘Access Hollywood’ tape, where Trump talked about grabbing women by the p****, leaked.

Trump claimed that Mattis, who had combated a battalion during the Persian Gulf War, told him it ‘the bravest thing he had ever seen anyone do.’

The president and Mattis later had a falling out over strategy in Afghanistan. Mattis left the administration and became one of Trump’s biggest critics and Trump hit right back at him in return.

Trump put Jared Kushner in charge of a series of foreign policy areas including ‘stopping Mexican caravans’ but was furious when his son-in-law controlled which foreign leaders got put through to Oval Office

President Donald Trump put Jared Kushner in charge of a series of foreign policy areas – much to the frustration of other officials – but didn’t realize his son-in-law was using the power to determine what information came his way, Bolton’s book reveals.

Trump placed his son-in-law – Kushner is married to Ivanka Trump – in a position of power from the start of his administration, giving him a West Wing office just down the hall from the Oval Office and referring to him as ‘my star’.

And while Kushner has worked on domestic policy issues in his capacity as senior adviser to the president Bolton’s book details how Kushner was put in charge of several foreign policy areas too.

In the book, Bolton claims Trump consistently went to Kushner to fix things when he felt they weren’t going right, showing a heavy dependence on the 39 year old.

President Donald Trump put Jared Kushner in charge of a series of foreign policy areas much to the frustration of other officials, Bolton’s book claims

Bolton also claims Kushner used his influence to wield what got through to the president, including calls from world leaders.

In one incident he revealed Trump was on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the G7 conference in Biarritz (which took place in August 2019) amid rumors France was going to invite Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to the event.

Trump was also going to discuss with Macron complaints from the Secret Service and other top US officials about the lack of French cooperation on logistics for the event.

When Trump got Macron on the phone and started chewing him out over the French president’s treatment of him, Macron responded it was 11 pm in France and he had asked for a call with Trump two days earlier.

‘I wasn’t told that,’ Trump said and turned to Bolton. ‘Goddamn it, Bolton, you should have told me. I hear that from everybody. Give me those f****** calls.’

Bolton claims Trump was sensitive about the issue because he though former NSA Michael Flynn had withheld a call from Russian president Vladimir Putin from him.

But Bolton claims the person withholding the calls was Kushner.

He claims while in Biarritz for the summit, he discovered Kushner on the phone with US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, telling him he wasn’t going to allow Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s call to Trump to go through.

‘When he hung up, Kushner explained he had stopped this and an earlier effort by Netanyahu,’ Bolton writes. ‘Now we knew who was stopping all those calls to Trump!’

A White House senior administration official denied this as ‘completely false.’

One of the issues at Biarritz was whether Trump should meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, an issue Kushner and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin were weighing in on.

The book alleges Jared Kushner controlled what calls went through to President Trump; John Bolton recounts how he heard Kushner saying he wasn’t going to allow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s call to Trump to go through – Kushner and Netanyahu are seen together in Jerusalem in August 2017

Pompeo, who Bolton claims was frustrated with Kushner’s role in matters of state, said to Bolton: ‘So we have Mnuchin and Jared, two Democrats, running our foreign policy.’

That ‘struck me as about right,’ Bolton writes. He also claims Pompeo was ‘livid’ over Kushner’s involvement in the matter.

But Kushner and Pompeo have a strong relationship, according to a senior administration official who is close to Kushner.

‘Jared and the secretary are in constant dialogue have a really great relationship based on mutual trust and respect. Ambassador Bolton has on clue to their relationship,’ the person said.

The memoir is full of other examples of Kushner’s power and influence.

Bolton reveals that when chemical warfare attack was launched on the Syrian city of Douma on April 7, 2018, Kushner informed him that then-UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson called him to offer support for a U.S.-led response.

‘The prompt assurances of support were encouraging,’ Bolton writes. ‘Why a foreign minister was calling Kushner, however, as something to address in coming days.’

Additionally, Bolton notes before he joined the administration, he talked with Netanyahu, who questioned Kushner’s role in developing a Middle East peace plan.

Netanyahu ‘was dubious about assigning the task of bringing an end to the Israel-Palestinian conflict to Kushner, whose family Netanyahu had known for many years. He was enough of a politician not to oppose the idea publicly, but like much of the world, he wondered why Kushner thought he would succeed where the likes of Kissinger had failed,’ Bolton writes.

And Kushner was also tasked by President Trump to help out with trade negotiations with China. Bolton recalls that, during the G20 summit in Argentina, Chinese officials ‘perked up and smiled’ when Trump said Kushner would be involved in talks.

Bolton also recalls how he learned Kushner was going to be calling the finance minister of Turkey because they were both son-in-laws to their country’s respective leaders.

‘I briefed Pompeo and Mnuchin on this new ‘son-in-law channel’ and they both exploded,’ he wrote.

Mnuchin was angry because Kushner was reaching out to his Turkish counter part and Pompeo was ‘because this was one more example of Kushner’s doing international negotiations he shouldn’t have been doing (along with the never quite ready Middle East peace plan.)’

He also recalled Kelly had his battles with Kushner.

When President Trump was furious how the numbers of illegal immigrants crossing into the United States hadn’t gone down, he tasked Kushner with stopping the he caravans of immigrants making their way to the U.S.-Mexico border.

When Kelly learned Kushner called Mexican officials on the issue, he was furious.

‘Why is Jared calling Mexicans?’ Kelly asked Trump. ‘Because I asked him to. How else are we going to stop the caravans?’ the president responded.

Kelly pointed out then-Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was working on the issue.

‘None of you other geniuses have been able to stop the caravans,’ Trump complained. At which point Kelly walked out of the Oval Office.

Kelly later told Bolton he was going to quit but Bolton said he urged Kelly to wait until after the 2018 midterm election.

Kelly responded ‘I’m going out to Arlington’ to visit his son’s grave. Robert Michael Kelly was killed while on patrol in Afghanistan in November 2010. Kelly went to visit his grave ‘at series times. We knew this because it happened so often,’ Bolton wrote.

Bolton also revealed how Trump protected his daughter when she came under fire for using her personal email for official business, which is a violation of the Presidential Records Act.

He claims in his book that Trump defended Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamaal Khashoggi to distract from the Ivanka Trump email story.

‘This will divert from Ivanka,’ Trump said of his statement. ‘If I read the statement in person, that will take over the Ivanka thing.He also revealed the president wasn’t happy with what his daughter did. ‘Goddamn it why didn’t she change her phone? What a mess we have because of that phone,’ he recalls Trump saying.