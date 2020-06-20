https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/503755-trump-mocked-for-low-attendance-at-rally

Democratic lawmakers, celebrities and others mocked President TrumpDonald John TrumpProtesters tear down, burn statue of Confederate general in DC US attorney in NYC who spearheaded probes of Trump allies refuses to leave as DOJ pushes ouster Trump to host 4th of July event despite pleas from lawmakers to cancel MORE after attendance appeared to be less than expected at his Saturday campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla.

Reporters at the rally shared photos and video of the crowd at the BOK Center in Tulsa before Vice President Pence addressed supporters ahead of the president’s speech.

Inside the arena, there were empty spots on the floor and in the upper levels.

As others are reporting, looks like attendance here in Tulsa is well below campaign’s expectations. Here’s the main floor at the arena currently pic.twitter.com/EASfSHL5nN — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) June 20, 2020

Update: outdoor area has completely emptied out. pic.twitter.com/XS8M0IJRFc — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) June 20, 2020

The Trump campaign in a statement blamed the attendance on media and protesters in the area surrounding the arena.

“President Trump is rallying in Tulsa with thousands of energetic supporters, a stark contrast to the sleepy campaign being run by Joe Biden Joe BidenSusan Rice calls Trump administration ‘racist to its core,’ says Senate backers belong in ‘trash heap of history’ Trump mocks Biden event that practiced social distancing Trump to visit Arizona, Wisconsin next week MORE from his basement in Delaware,” communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement.

“Sadly, protestors interfered with supporters, even blocking access to the metal detectors, which prevented people from entering the rally.”

The Trump campaign said that it had received more than 1 million ticket requests ahead of the rally. The campaign also canceled planned addresses from the president and Pence at a separate stage outside the arena ahead of the rally.

Many were quick to take to social media to jab the president over the event’s attendance following images and video captured on the ground.

Rep Ted Lieu Ted W. LieuHouse panel advances police reform bill Ted Lieu responds to viral video: ‘Costco has a right to require that customers wear a mask’ Bipartisan Senate group offers new help to state, local governments MORE (D-Calif.) tweeted ahead of the event, “Why so many empty seats at the #TrumpsCoronavirusRally? A. Seeing @POTUS is not worth dying B. @realDonaldTrump’s base shrank so much they can’t even fill an arena in a red state C. Campaign lied about how many people got tickets D. Knives Out is now available on Amazon Prime.”

Why so many empty seats at the #TrumpsCoronavirusRally? A. Seeing @POTUS is not worth dying B. @realDonaldTrump’s base shrank so much they can’t even fill an arena in a red state C. Campaign lied about how many people got tickets D. Knives Out is now available on Amazon Prime https://t.co/R7juOjiNXn — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 21, 2020

Lieu also mocked the president’s campaign after it canceled plans for Trump and Pence to address supporters in an overflow space outside of the arena.

“I believe the correct word would be ‘underflow.’ The small number of people at the #TrumpTulsaRally has now become a big embarrassment for @realDonaldTrump.”

I believe the correct word would be “underflow.” The small number of people at the #TrumpTulsaRally has now become a big embarrassment for @realDonaldTrump . https://t.co/VH9Xe1MeoM — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 20, 2020

Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline David Nicola CicillineAmazon’s Jeff Bezos open to testifying before Congress Pragmatic, incremental approach is the best way to reform antitrust law Exclusive investigation on the coronavirus pandemic: Where was Congress? MORE (D) joked that “This is President Trump’s Fyre Fest,” referencing failed 2017 music festival.

This is President Trump’s Fyre Fest. pic.twitter.com/USYQ6e94gM — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) June 20, 2020

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA), joked that, “The last time I saw a crowd this small was Trump’s Inauguration.”

The last time I saw a crowd this small was Trump’s Inauguration https://t.co/iTxRdgnvdv — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) June 20, 2020

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer Sean Michael SpicerMelania Trump is ‘behind-the-scenes’ but ‘unbelievably influential’: book East Wing rips book saying Melania Trump renegotiated prenup before moving to White House Federal plan to contain Washington protests employs 7,600 personnel: report MORE told reporters in 2017 that Trump’s inauguration had “the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe.”

The assertion has been widely refuted.

Veteran journalist Dan Rather shared “Paging Sean Spicer for a crowd estimate in Tulsa.”

Paging Sean Spicer for a crowd estimate in Tulsa — Dan Rather (@DanRather) June 20, 2020

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillMissouri county issues travel advisory for Lake of the Ozarks after Memorial Day parties Senate faces protracted floor fight over judges amid pandemic safety concerns Amash on eyeing presidential bid: ‘Millions of Americans’ want someone other than Trump, Biden MORE (D-Missouri) called the Trump campaign’s statement blaming protesters and the media “complete and total bullshit” and the “Trump campaign version of dog ate my homework.”

Complete and total bullshit. https://t.co/IRFZuXiIGL — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) June 20, 2020

Of course. It was the peaceful protesters who scared off the Trump supporters. Right. Oh, and the scary media. Trump campaign version of dog ate my homework. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) June 20, 2020

Others also jabbed the Trump campaign over the size of the crowd.

Musitican P!nk tweeted, “I think I sold that same place out in five minutes.”

I think I sold that same place out in five minutes. #donkeyshow pic.twitter.com/JNOwjIQ3hB — P!nk (@Pink) June 21, 2020

Mom always said never plan a party for people who won’t come. https://t.co/FgU9qPGY3r — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) June 20, 2020

The decision to hold the Tulsa rally has been viewed by some as controversial amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Coronavirus cases have spiked in Oklahoma in recent days, and the Trump campaign confirmed Saturday that six staffers who traveled to Tulsa ahead of the rally had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tulsa’s health director last week voiced concerns about the rally, saying that the indoor event produces a “huge risk” and that he wished “we could postpone this to a time when the virus isn’t as large a concern as it is today.”

