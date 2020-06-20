https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/john-bolton-book-court-ruling/2020/06/20/id/973267

President Donald Trump celebrated a ruling that gave the green light to release a memoir from John Bolton because the judge in the case called out the former national security adviser for not getting the book cleared through the proper channels.

Trump tweeted:

“BIG COURT WIN against Bolton. Obviously, with the book already given out and leaked to many people and the media, nothing the highly respected Judge could have done about stopping it…BUT, strong & powerful statements & rulings on MONEY & on BREAKING CLASSIFICATION were made.” “Bolton broke the law and has been called out and rebuked for so doing, with a really big price to pay. He likes dropping bombs on people, and killing them. Now he will have bombs dropped on him!”

Trump’s tweet thanked U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth for not granting an injunction on the book’s release since it had already been distributed to retailers.

But the judge condemned Bolton for not getting the official clearance that the book did not have sensitive or classified information.

Bolton has denied his book includes any classified information but does contain sensational details about the president, such as accounts of Trump asking Chinese President Xi Jinping for help to get re-elected.

“In taking it upon himself to publish his book without securing final approval from national intelligence authorities, Bolton may indeed have caused the country irreparable harm,” Lamberth wrote in his decision. “But in the Internet age, even a handful of copies in circulation could irrevocably destroy confidentiality. A single dedicated individual with a book in hand could publish its contents far and wide from his local coffee shop. With hundreds of thousands of copies around the globe — many in newsrooms — the damage is done. There is no restoring the status quo.”

