(FOX NEWS) President Trump, in his return to the campaign trail on Saturday, declared that the “silent majority is stronger than ever” and touted Republicans as the “party of Abraham Lincoln” and “law and order,” in comments appearing to indicate how he will frame his reelection campaign as the November election approaches.

Trump made the declaration in one of his trademarks rallies in Tulsa, Okla., where thousands streamed into the BOK Center — amid protests outside and lingering controversy over the potential coronavirus risk. Trump early in his remarks also touted reform to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the breakneck pace as which the Senate has confirmed his judicial nominees and tax cut legislation he signed into law.

“I stand before you today to declare that the silent majority is stronger than ever before,” Trump told the raucous crowd. “Five months from now we’re going to defeat sleepy Joe Biden… We’re going to stop the radical left. We’re going to build a future of safety and opportunity … Republicans are the party of liberty, equality and justice for all. We are the party of Abraham Lincoln and we are the party of law and order.”

