https://www.dailywire.com/news/united-nations-faces-intense-backlash-after-defending-antifa-from-accusations-of-terrorism

The United Nations faced widespread backlash on Friday after its Office at Geneva defended Antifa, a far-left extremist organization that President Donald Trump has sought to designate as a terrorist organization, from allegations that it is a domestic terrorist organization.

U.N. Geneva tweeted: “UN #HumanRights experts express profound concern over a recent statement by the US Attorney-General describing #Antifa and other anti-fascist activists as domestic terrorists, saying it undermines the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly in the country.”

The tweet from the U.N. comes after the organization appointed communist China to its Human Rights Council, despite the fact that China has millions locked up in concentration camps, engages in forced organ harvesting, has a surveillance state that restricts the rights of its citizens, and has engaged in a widespread discrimination against Africans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After violent riots broke out in the U.S. in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Trump said that he planned to designate Antifa as a terrorist organization.

In a tweet that received over 331,000 retweets and 827 ‘likes,’ Trump wrote: “The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.”

Tens of thousands of people responded to the U.N.’s tweet on Friday, with the majority appearing to express shock and disgust over the tweet.

The following are just some of the responses that the U.N.’s tweet received online:

Security expert Benjamin Weingarten: “Reminder that the UN elevates the Chinese Communist Party, and dozens upon dozens of countries that explicitly bar free speech by law.”

Defense expert David Reaboi: “Two years after Palestinian terrorists under command of Yasser Arafat slaughtered 11 Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics, Arafat was honored with a speech at the UN and a standing ovation. Go f**k yourselves, @UNGeneva .”

Political strategist Arthur Schwartz: “Are we still funding this heaping pile of dog crap?”

The Reagan Battalion: “It’s time to abolish the United Nations.”

Philanthropist Adam Milstein: “UN once again proving their worthlessness calling #Antifa ‘peaceful’”

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ): “I can’t believe the United States helps fund this garbage.”

Political commentator Ned Ryun: “Wait a minute. I was assured, ASSURED, that Antifa wasn’t a thing. So you’re saying it’s a thing?? Got it. Duly noted.”

Australian political commentator Rita Panahi: “UN advocating for an extreme, violent Marxist group responsible for multiple beatings, fire bombings & other criminality. Defund these dangerous imbeciles.”

Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward: “Another reason to stand firm for United States #sovereignty – we don’t bow to the mob or to the #UN; terrorists organizations are called out, not given leadership roles.”

Political commentator Jeff Giesea: “This is a mask-off moment for the UN. And a reminder that the tensions within America are playing out across the West. The post-War order is dead. Global, techno-neo-Marxism is on the march.”

Journalist Andy Ngo: “Antifa groups instruct adherents to maim or kill political opponents. They tell comrades to destroy property through vandalism & arson attacks. They provide literature that calls for destabilizing societies so that governments can be overthrown. This is not peaceful assembly.”

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...