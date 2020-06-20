https://www.dailywire.com/news/united-nations-faces-intense-backlash-after-defending-antifa-from-accusations-of-terrorism

The United Nations faced widespread backlash on Friday after its Office at Geneva defended Antifa, a far-left extremist organization that President Donald Trump has sought to designate as a terrorist organization, from allegations that it is a domestic terrorist organization.

U.N. Geneva tweeted: “UN #HumanRights experts express profound concern over a recent statement by the US Attorney-General describing #Antifa and other anti-fascist activists as domestic terrorists, saying it undermines the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly in the country.”

The tweet from the U.N. comes after the organization appointed communist China to its Human Rights Council, despite the fact that China has millions locked up in concentration camps, engages in forced organ harvesting, has a surveillance state that restricts the rights of its citizens, and has engaged in a widespread discrimination against Africans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UN #HumanRights experts express profound concern over a recent statement by the US Attorney-General describing #Antifa and other anti-fascist activists as domestic terrorists, saying it undermines the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly in the country. pic.twitter.com/2Pz2dMyq8k — UN Geneva (@UNGeneva) June 19, 2020

After violent riots broke out in the U.S. in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Trump said that he planned to designate Antifa as a terrorist organization.

In a tweet that received over 331,000 retweets and 827 ‘likes,’ Trump wrote: “The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.”

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Tens of thousands of people responded to the U.N.’s tweet on Friday, with the majority appearing to express shock and disgust over the tweet.

The following are just some of the responses that the U.N.’s tweet received online:

Security expert Benjamin Weingarten: “Reminder that the UN elevates the Chinese Communist Party, and dozens upon dozens of countries that explicitly bar free speech by law.”

Reminder that the UN elevates the Chinese Communist Party, and dozens upon dozens of countries that explicitly bar free speech by law https://t.co/gvkViw6Acp — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) June 20, 2020

Defense expert David Reaboi: “Two years after Palestinian terrorists under command of Yasser Arafat slaughtered 11 Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics, Arafat was honored with a speech at the UN and a standing ovation. Go f**k yourselves, @UNGeneva .”

Two years after Palestinian terrorists under command of Yasser Arafat slaughtered 11 Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics, Arafat was honored with a speech at the UN and a standing ovation. Go fuck yourselves, @UNGeneva. https://t.co/kZ4Ez9BLyK pic.twitter.com/MbhUrqwZ6x — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) June 19, 2020

Political strategist Arthur Schwartz: “Are we still funding this heaping pile of dog crap?”

Are we still funding this heaping pile of dog crap? https://t.co/5cFMbbFTPA — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 19, 2020

The Reagan Battalion: “It’s time to abolish the United Nations.”

It’s time to abolish the United Nations. https://t.co/isDQYunyth — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) June 19, 2020

Philanthropist Adam Milstein: “UN once again proving their worthlessness calling #Antifa ‘peaceful’”

UN once again proving their worthlessness calling #Antifa “peaceful” https://t.co/m6vVHdVDaV — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) June 19, 2020

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ): “I can’t believe the United States helps fund this garbage.”

I can’t believe the United States helps fund this garbage. https://t.co/9n2TWpmeSK — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) June 19, 2020

Political commentator Ned Ryun: “Wait a minute. I was assured, ASSURED, that Antifa wasn’t a thing. So you’re saying it’s a thing?? Got it. Duly noted.”

Wait a minute. I was assured, ASSURED, that Antifa wasn’t a thing. So you’re saying it’s a thing?? Got it. Duly noted. https://t.co/vBMps9WxyG — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) June 20, 2020

Australian political commentator Rita Panahi: “UN advocating for an extreme, violent Marxist group responsible for multiple beatings, fire bombings & other criminality. Defund these dangerous imbeciles.”

UN advocating for an extreme, violent Marxist group responsible for multiple beatings, fire bombings & other criminality. Defund these dangerous imbeciles. https://t.co/dM2BYS7bUC — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 19, 2020

Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward: “Another reason to stand firm for United States #sovereignty – we don’t bow to the mob or to the #UN; terrorists organizations are called out, not given leadership roles.”

Another reason to stand firm for United States #sovereignty – we don’t bow to the mob or to the #UN; terrorists organizations are called out, not given leadership roles. https://t.co/XqPR5piKR3 — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) June 20, 2020

Political commentator Jeff Giesea: “This is a mask-off moment for the UN. And a reminder that the tensions within America are playing out across the West. The post-War order is dead. Global, techno-neo-Marxism is on the march.”

This is a mask-off moment for the UN. And a reminder that the tensions within America are playing out across the West. The post-War order is dead. Global, techno-neo-Marxism is on the march. https://t.co/RwOoPNOogW — Jeff Giesea⛱ (@jeffgiesea) June 20, 2020

Journalist Andy Ngo: “Antifa groups instruct adherents to maim or kill political opponents. They tell comrades to destroy property through vandalism & arson attacks. They provide literature that calls for destabilizing societies so that governments can be overthrown. This is not peaceful assembly.”

Antifa groups instruct adherents to maim or kill political opponents. They tell comrades to destroy property through vandalism & arson attacks. They provide literature that calls for destabilizing societies so that governments can be overthrown. This is not peaceful assembly. https://t.co/FQm5dvOjkt — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 19, 2020

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

