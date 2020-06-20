https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/watch-president-trump-says-rep-ilhan-omar-wants-turn-us-government-somalia/

President Donald Trump warned that Somalian refugee Rep. Ilhan Omar wants to turn the US government into a version of the government from her home nation that she was forced to flee.

The president issued the warning about Rep. Omar during his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday. He said that she would likely have a large role in the government if Joe Biden is elected in November.

“Ilhan Omar is going to be very much involved in a Biden government. They will put this hate-filled, America-bashing socialist front and center in deciding the fate of your family and deciding the fate of your country. I don’t think so,” Trump said. “She would like to make the government of our country just like the country from where she came. Somalia.”

“No government, no safety, no police. No nothing. Just anarchy. And now, she’s telling us how to run our country. No, thank you,” Trump added. “I think we’re going to have a big victory in the state of Minnesota because they’ve had it.”

