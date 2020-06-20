https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/woman-arrested-animal-cruelty-trying-neuter-dog-home-dental-floss/

(KNEWZ) Giving new meaning to the admonishment “don’t try this at home,” an Indiana woman was arrested after she attempted to neuter her pet dog herself.

The pooch-castrating woman is Kimberly Oldham, 62, who thought it would be a good idea to neuter her dog by wrapping an elastic band around his doghood in the privacy of her own home.

The notion reportedly came to the Portage resident from her next door neighbor.

