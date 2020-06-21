http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cyXN5BTukxo/

It appears the group Anonymous and their Antifa affiliates hacked ten years’ worth of data from fusion centers and police departments across the United States. The groups claim hundreds of thousands of law enforcement sensitive bulletins are in their hands.

Under the code name #BlueLeaks, the group, commonly known as Anonymous and their self-claimed antifascist affiliates like Distributed Denial of Secrets known online as DDoSecrets leaked sensitive law enforcement data from federal, state and local law enforcement databases.

RELEASE: #BlueLeaks (269 GB) Ten years of data from over 200 police departments, fusion centers and other law enforcement training and support resources. Among the hundreds of thousands of documents are police and FBI reports, bulletins, guides and more.https://t.co/sWzdKc2VFc — Distributed Denial of Secrets (@DDoSecrets) June 19, 2020

Yesterday, @DDoSecrets began releasing links on Twitter to other anonymous groups and Antifa affiliates regarding law enforcement sensitive bulletins. They claim to have hacked 269 gigabytes of data from a wide list of sources. One of the largest hacks can be found in what is referred to as Dataset 102. What appears to be the logo of the anarchist movement is displayed as the database’s icon. Note: The file is large and will take a long time to load.

News of the hack spread quickly on twitter.

The Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoS) site has leaked ten years’ worth of data from 200 police departments, fusion centers, and other law enforcement training and support resources in a hacking which was claimed by the Anonymous group.https://t.co/WTu3NHkiz7 — أمينة (@AlphaLady555) June 20, 2020

@DDoSecrets tweeted examples of the data available on their sites.

#BlueLeaks uncovers a database used by law enforcement to track Roma and misc. travellers in the name of protecting the elderly https://t.co/2yizHNcVBB — Distributed Denial of Secrets (@DDoSecrets) June 20, 2020

In one posts, @DDoSecrets claims a #BlueLeaks document shows “white supremacists carrying out acts of violence while posing as #antifa during the #BlackLivesMattters protests.”

One document in #BlueLeaks shows white supremacists carrying out acts of violence while posing as #antifa during the #BlackLivesMattters protests https://t.co/QWQDG4Qiz3 — Distributed Denial of Secrets (@DDoSecrets) June 20, 2020

The group also claimed to release documents with thousands of #COVID19 references.

#BlueLeaks provides unique insights into law enforcement and a wide array of government activities, including thousands of documents mentioning #COVID19 https://t.co/die52NK2yA — Distributed Denial of Secrets (@DDoSecrets) June 19, 2020

The group Distributed Denial of Secrets or DDoSecrets has not yet admitted how they obtained the data, but they have created a Bit Torrent which allows for the transfer and access of the data to occur to the masses through a link which we will not provide.

Some of the intelligence centers they claim to have hacked are among the largest and most secure in the country — collaborating with human sources and handling classified material of the United States government.

The El Paso Intelligence Center, known as EPIC, is run by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The center houses numerous federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. Some of their bulletins, along with the FBI’s, have already been posted. Including listing the amount of data stolen from each fusion center in the posts.

a 2018 @DEA el paso int. center bulletin published today by @DDoSecrets as part of #BlueLeaks: kinahan cartel heroin supplier used unmanned aerial systems (drones) “to monitor police in Dublin, Ireland in order to avoid detection”#boxing #osint source: https://t.co/Lvj9SHAv9y pic.twitter.com/vgCQx2Fz9z — Arejay (@arejaywoof) June 20, 2020

What is most concerning is the release of personally identified information (PII) of law enforcement officers in several posts. The data includes personal and work email, addresses, and phone numbers of individual law enforcement officers.

The release of this data has serious law enforcement safety concerns, and threats online are already beginning to be made against individual officers identified. Other threats are levied against private citizens found in the database. The tweet calls for violence against those named in the post. Others responded vowing to take action.

Jaeson Jones is a retired Captain from the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division and a Breitbart Texas contributor. While on duty, he managed daily operations for the Texas Rangers Border Security Operations Center.

