As monuments of American history are toppled around the country amid civil unrest, a poll finds a majority of American adults oppose the renaming of U.S. military basis.

In the ABC News poll conducted by Ipsos, 56% of American adults opposed “changing the names of U.S. military bases that are named after Confederate leaders.”

The breakdown of the support for renaming bases by demographic, per the poll:

Democrats 71%

Blacks 67%.

Hispanics 54%.

All Americans 42%.

Independents 40%.

Whites 32%.

Republicans 13%.

​

The issue of U.S. reparations for slavery is equally divisive, per the poll, but Democrats are far less on board with the policy of giving federal dollars to black Americans. Democrats back reparations by a 54% to 45% margin, while Republicans 94% and Independents 82% are far more against it.

The ABC/Ipsos was conducted June 17-18 among 727 American adults and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.

