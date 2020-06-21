http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/4ogPw88_Ouc/

Updated at 4:53 p.m.: to include denunciations of McDonald and Cheshire’s remarks by Collin County Republican leaders Ken Paxton and Jeff Leach and comments by House Speaker Dennis Bonnen.

AUSTIN — Two operatives of the staunchly conservative activist group Empower Texans chortled over how Gov. Greg Abbott uses a wheelchair in expletive-laced remarks in which they condemned his coronavirus policies that allow fines if businesses don’t require masks.

The remarks, apparently distributed by mistake with the latest Texas Scorecard Radio podcast, were disclosed Friday by online political news outlet Quorum Report.

It posted a recording of about three minutes of “out-takes” in which Cary Cheshire, vice president of Texans for Fiscal Responsibility, a project of Empower Texans, and Empower Texans general counsel Tony McDonald discuss their disillusionment with Abbott. The two had just finished taping a final segment of the podcast.

“I said Abbott ‘wheeled himself out there,’” Cheshire recounted.

“I’m OK with it,” McDonald replied.

“And then within seconds, you demanded that he ‘stand firm,’” Cheshire continued. McDonald chuckled.

Within hours of Quorum Report’s post, Empower Texans leader Michael Sullivan tweeted that he apologized to Abbott and has suspended Cheshire and McDonald “from all public activities with the organization immediately, and additional internal actions will be taken.”

Abbott spokesman John Wittman fired back, calling the audio disgusting and despicable.

“It reveals a lot about an organization’s character and morals that uses profanity to mock a person in a wheelchair, and this audio is disgusting and hate-filled,” Wittman said. “It is sad to think about what else this group may be saying about people behind their backs when they think they aren’t being recorded. Regardless of this despicable tape, the governor remains keenly focused on containing the spread of COVID-19, while also unifying the state as we celebrate Juneteenth.”

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the Senate’s presiding officer, called the Empower Texans operatives’ comments “outrageous, vulgar and completely unacceptable.”

McDonald, Cheshire and “any anyone @EmpowerTexans who does not condemn this behavior,” Patrick tweeted, “are persona non grata in my book.”

Minutes later, Sullivan tweeted that he is “heartbroken by the language and tone used by Tony McDonald and Cary Cheshire.” In a written statement, Sullivan said, “Whether it was a private conversation or not is unimportant; it was wrong and unacceptable. I have already sent a personal apology to Gov. Abbott.”

Earlier this week, many Democrats and some Republicans criticized Abbott for treating his position on mask orders as a riddle. In effect, the GOP governor said it’s OK for localities to levy fines on businesses that don’t police mask-wearing on their premises, but not OK to punish individuals with fines or jail stays.

On Friday, four conservative GOP state representatives skewered Abbott over the mask issue, saying in a letter that the coronavirus affects “only a subset” of Texans.

“On Wednesday, Governor Abbott revealed he is working hand in hand with Democrat county judges to impose $1,000 fines on businesses that allow Texans to enter their establishment without a mask,” wrote Reps. Kyle Biedermann of Fredericksburg, Mike Lang of Granbury, Jonathan Stickland of Bedford and Tony Tinderholt of Arlington. “It is tyranny, plain and simple, and our governor is enabling it.”

Cheshire said on the tape Abbott has weakened on his opposition to government meddling.

He recalled how Abbott in his first year as governor denounced Denton’s fracking ban and local ordinances that prevented tree cutting, but this week has said it’s consistent with his COVID-19 executive orders if local governments threaten to fine commercial operations that don’t require employees and visitors to wear masks when they’re within 6 feet of one another.

McDonald, sounding exasperated, used the F-word and said of Abbott, “Say it, don’t clown around, ‘well, you read between the lines.’”

Cheshire said he used to check himself to make sure his editorials and radio and podcast commentaries didn’t include language demeaning of Abbott, who was paralyzed when a tree fell on him while he was jogging as a young law school graduate in Houston in the 1980s.

“I literally feel like before, there was a switch I could flip to avoid that,” he said of slurs. “And I’m just so frustrated with him that I’ve flipped it off.”

McDonald concurred, saying, “I have flipped over. It’s the substance that really matters, but the substance is so magnified by his speaking style. I hate him. I truly hate him.”

Quorum Report posted the recording, which includes foul language, on its website.

It’s not the first time that the Empower Texans group has roiled Texas politics with a recording. Sullivan, the leader of Empower Texans, secretly recorded a June 2019 meeting with House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and his top lieutenant, Lubbock GOP Rep. Dustin Burrows, alleging that they offered Sullivan a “quid pro quo.”

Sullivan said they asked him to target 10 fellow Republicans in the primaries and go easy on their favored members in exchange for media credentials on the House floor. For weeks last summer and fall, McDonald privately played the audio for prominent Republicans as Bonnen, trapped by his prior statements that increasingly conflicted with the audio listeners’ emerging accounts, demanded it be released. Ultimately, it was. In October, the House GOP caucus met privately and chastised Bonnen. A few days later, he decided not to run for reelection.

Bonnen weighed in late in the day, saying the “crudity and wrong-headedness of their rhetoric cannot go unchallenged.”

“While I am sure that the scar tissue developed on my psyche developed while dealing with their ilk will last long past my time as Speaker, I would love for my successor to have the freedom to lead in a climate that is free of this self-serving, hateful mindset and its outsized influence,” he wrote.

Empower Texans donates millions of dollars to far right conservatives while attacking moderate Republicans. The group in recent years has been angling for media legitimacy but has been denied access to the House floor.

Midland oilman Tim Dunn, the group’s main financial backer, did not respond to an email nor a text message seeking comment.

Across factions and ideologies, Texas Republicans condemned McDonald and Cheshire.

Joining Patrick, who has received $882,000 from the group, far more than any other politician, in denunciations were Collin County’s Ken Paxton and Jeff Leach.

Gov @GregAbbott_TX endured one of the toughest personal battles to become a great attorney general and one of America’s most respected governors. He is my gov and my friend. I’m sickened that @EmpowerTexans staffers would be so vicious and careless with their words and actions. — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) June 19, 2020

Paxton, the two-term state attorney general who has received more than $400,000 from Empower Texans, tweeted he was “sickened that @EmpowerTexans staffers would be so vicious and careless with their words and actions.”

Abbott has more strength in his spine & integrity in his pinkie than these fools. Silver lining: now the masses get to see what many of us have known for a long time: A once reputable & respected policy organization, ET has turned in to nothing more than a sanctimonious sewer. https://t.co/fYk4LXMbLw — Jeff Leach (@leachfortexas) June 19, 2020

Leach, a Plano Republican who’s raked in more than $21,000 from Empower Texans and was a staunch Bonnen ally, called McDonald and Cheshire “fools.”

“Now the masses get to see what many of us have known for a long time: A once reputable & respected policy organization, ET has turned in to nothing more than a sanctimonious sewer,” Leach tweeted.

More centrist Republican lawmakers long have chafed over daily lists from Sullivan’s groups during legislative sessions that they considered not just guidance on how to vote, but threats that the items would be given prominence on a scorecard that rated the purported conservative loyalty of each legislator.

Sullivan, using the money of Dunn and Dan and Farris Wilks, two brothers from Cisco who are fracking billionaires, and other wealthy movement conservatives, would back challengers to incumbent GOP state representatives.

Friday, they delighted in the exposure of tawdriness in the ranks of a group led by Sullivan. In his email blasts, he regularly quotes Bible verses. Over the years, he has amplified the power of his anti-tax views by allying with socially conservative groups such as Texas Right to Life, Eagle Forum and the Texas Home School Coalition.

The jester and his minions are no longer entertaining or thoughtful in regards to public policy.Deception and treachery never seem to work in the long run. At least two sessions in the dungeon should give them time for reflection and a proper shower that they most certainly need. pic.twitter.com/0m8JLzzcVt — Lyle Larson (@RepLyleLarson) June 19, 2020

Rep. Lyle Larson, a San Antonio Republican with maverick tendencies, tweeted that lawmakers perhaps should ostracize Sullivan & Co.

“The jester and his minions are no longer entertaining or thoughtful in regards to public policy,” Larson wrote. “Deception and treachery never seem to work in the long run. At least two sessions in the dungeon should give them time for reflection and a proper shower that they most certainly need.”

This is truly awful. Urban-based attack group Empower Texans, who have for years tried to buy our rural House Seat by deceiving conservatives – pic.twitter.com/nyolIC9fAu — Dr. J.D. Sheffield (@dr_sheffield) June 19, 2020

Rep. J.D. Sheffield, a Gatesville Republican who has been targeted by Empower Texans, said the group’s been “deceiving conservatives.”

Referring to a tax desired by many nursing homes because it would draw down additional federal Medicaid matching dollars, a bill that died in a House committee, Sheffield tweeted, “They made waves last election cycle for mailing a letter to senior voters in our district about a fake ‘granny tax’ to scare them into voting against rural conservatives.”

Calling Empower Texans “urban-based,” he said that with the derogatory remarks about Abbott, the group “has shown their true colors.”

WOW, shameful! As someone who has faced mudslinging and false allegations from Empower Texans, I know what lengths this extremist organization will stoop to. But for this organization to mock Governor Abbott in such a bigoted way is a new low and completely beyond the pale. 1/3 https://t.co/yHSJqbsWAl — Rep. Dan Flynn (@Dan_Flynn) June 19, 2020

Nine-term GOP Rep. Dan Flynn of Van, who’s once again in a fight for survival with an Empower Texans-backed primary challenger, said he knows from bitter experience “what lengths this extremist organization will stoop to.”

For Cheshire and McDonald to “mock” Abbott, though, “is a new low and completely beyond the pale,” Flynn tweeted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

