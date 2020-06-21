https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/ag-bill-barr-blows-hole-black-lives-matter-narrative-current-facts-figures-video/

Attorney General Bill Barr joined Maria Bartiromo this morning on Sunday Morning Futures.

The two discussed the recent police killings and resulting violent Black Lives Matter protests.

AG Barr weighed in on the rioting and looting across the country in recent weeks.

AG Bill Barr: It’s the job of the Department of Justice to mete out justice fairly and evenhandedly in that particular case and not be influenced by the mob… Protests and demonstrations are fine but when they become mob violence we need to restore public order. We can’t be ruled by mobs. A lot of these demonstrations have been hijacked by anarchistic groups and professional agitators who are in it just for the violence and the confrontation… I understand an event like Minneapolis and how it struck a chord… For the past few decades we’ve been reforming our institutions to make sure they reflect our values. And police have been engaged in that… Instances in the shooting of black unarmed males has been dropping. It was 38 five years ago, last year it was ten. Ten in the nation and six of those were involved in attacking the police officer. So while any death is too many. The fact is that in proportion it’s relatively small. I mean there were roughly 8,000 homicides of African Americans in our country every year. 8,000! Ten last year were shooting (by police) a black male.