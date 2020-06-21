https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/william-barr-john-durham-attorney-general-investigation/2020/06/21/id/973356

U.S. Attorney John Durham is “pressing ahead as hard” he can in his probe into the origins of the Russia probe, and developments are expected this summer, Attorney General William Barr told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“In terms of the future of Durham’s investigation, you know, he’s pressing ahead as hard as he can,” Barr said. “And I expect that, you know, we will have some developments hopefully before the end of the summer.”

Barr also criticized the mainstream media for its lack of coverage on the investigation.

“It’s been stunning that all we have gotten from the mainstream media is sort of bovine silence in the face of the complete collapse of the so-called Russiagate scandal, which they did all they could to sensationalize and drive,” he added.

“And it’s, like, not even a whoops. They’re just onto the next false scandal. So that has been surprising to me that people aren’t concerned about civil liberties and the integrity of our governmental process.”

Barr tapped Durham to look into the start of the special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election.

