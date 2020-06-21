https://www.dailywire.com/news/aoc-boasts-that-trumps-tulsa-turnout-was-sabotaged-by-zoomers-who-got-fake-ticket-reservations

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a democratic socialist from New York, took glee in the reported low turnout at President Trump’s campaign rally on Saturday in Tulsa, saying “teens on TikTok” reserved thousands of tickets — and then didn’t show up.

“Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID,” she wrote in response to a Twitter message by Trump 2020 Campaign chief Brad Parscale.

“Shout out to Zoomers. Y’all make me so proud,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

AOC also thanked fans and “stans” of KPop, a genre of music popular in South Korea. “KPop allies, we see and appreciate your contributions in the fight for justice too,” the congresswoman wrote.

Photos from the event showed parts of the upper tier of Tulsa’s BOK Center were empty during the rally, despite requests for tickets that Parscale said earlier last week topped one million.

Parscale said there was another reason for empty seats. “Radical protestors, fueled by a week of apocalyptic media coverage, interfered with @realDonaldTrump supporters at the rally. They even blocked access to the metal detectors, preventing people from entering,” he wrote on Twitter.

Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID Shout out to Zoomers. Y’all make me so proud. ☺️ https://t.co/jGrp5bSZ9T — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 21, 2020

Liberal media outlets also gloated about the smaller-than-expected crowd.

“In the days leading up to Trump’s rally, he and his allies ginned up expectations for a massive crowd with campaign officials telling CNN that more than a million people had registered to attend, and one local official stating they expected 100,000 to show up near the arena,” CNN wrote.

But those crowds didn’t appear as large as expected Saturday afternoon, leading to an abrupt change of plans by the campaign. The team abandoned plans for the President to speak to an “overflow” area outside the arena in Tulsa where only a couple dozen people were standing near the outdoor stage less than two hours before the rally. As soon as he came on stage, Trump suggested that protesters had kept away the crowds away from his rally.

There apparently was a coordinated effort to secure tickets to Trump’s rally, and then not attend. “An Iowa woman posted a video on TikTok last week, encouraging people to participate in the alleged scam,” CNN reported.

“All of those of us that want to see this 19,000 seat auditorium barely filled or completely empty go reserve tickets now and leave him standing alone there on the stage,” the woman, identified as Mary Jo Laupp, told her TikTok followers. Thousands of other TikTok users posted similar messages as the plan spread online, The New York Times reported.

“It spread mostly through Alt TikTok — we kept it on the quiet side where people do pranks and a lot of activism,” YouTuber Elijah Daniel, 26, told the Times. “K-pop Twitter and Alt TikTok have a good alliance where they spread information amongst each other very quickly. They all know the algorithms and how they can boost videos to get where they want.”

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

