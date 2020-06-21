https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-new-york-democrat-michelle-caruso-cabrera/2020/06/21/id/973375

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has spent more money – $6.3 million through the beginning of this month – than any House Democrat seeking re-election this year, even though she is in a safely progressive district, The Hill reported Sunday.

She has nearly 40 staffers on her campaign, which is more typical of a major Senate campaign.

In addition, no candidate has spent more on Facebook than Ocasio-Cortez’s $3.2 million in the past two years.

University of Connecticut political science Prof. Paul Herrnson said $6 million is “quite a bit for a person in a safe district to spend” and might indicate she has bigger plans.

“She has quickly emerged as a national leader,” Herrnson said. “Everything about her track record suggests she’s ambitious. Unlike most first-term members of Congress, she has national visibility and a national following.”

But Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign spokeswoman Lauren Hitt said the congresswoman’s spending is becasue she takes seriously her most significant Democratic primary challenger, former Republican and news anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, who has the support of three super PACs.

Stan Oklobdzija, a postdoctoral fellow at the Claremont McKenna College Policy Lab, pointed out, Ocasio-Cortez is not the only star member of Congress with strong digital advertising presences to spend large sums, even in safe districts. He cited Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, who has spent $3.5 million this cyce, despite being a freshman in a conservative Texas district.

Oklobdzija also stressed Ocasio-Cortez is part of a broader progressive movement and has thus endorsed and helped numerous other candidates.

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has also appointed Ocasio-Cortez, who champions the Green New Deal, to chair his climate change task force, according to Business and Politics.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

