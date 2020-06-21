http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hbic5V4rWbg/

American Urban Radio Networks’ White House correspondent April Ryan appeared to be irritated by President Donald Trump’s political rally held in Tulsa, OK on Saturday night.

During CNN’s wrap-up coverage of the event, Ryan expressed her displeasure with Trump’s use of the term “Kung flu,” and accused Trump of putting lives at risk by hosting a political rally, which she seemed to indicate lacked a worthy purpose.

“Wolf, this is not the first time we’ve heard ‘Kung flu,’” she said. “The reporter Weijia Jiang from CBS — when she asked the president that question a couple of weeks ago about China, the president said go ask them. But if you remember, Weijia Jiang was told by staffers in the White House. They called it ‘Kung flu’ at the time. This is not new, but what is unfortunate is that this president is risking lives to say these things, to be who he normally is, to conflate issues, to bring race into a rally where it should not be in the way he’s doing it.”

“He is risking lives,” Ryan continued. “And, I said it before, and I’m going to say it again, and I think I have the right to say this after covering four presidents over the last 23 years. He is not considered the commander-in-chief, the spreader-in-chief. Over what? Over this rally? Some people we’re looking at the craziness of the Fyre Festival. It’s not the Fyre Festival of political rallies. This is coronapalooza.

