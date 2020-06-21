https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/authorities-now-investigating-whether-wendys-arsonist-natalie-white-also-girlfriend-rayshard-brooks-video/

A week ago on Saturday night protesters torched the Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta following the death of Rayshard Brooks.

One video that went viral online shows a white girl and ally of Black Lives Matter torching the Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta.

The white girl is seen pouring lighter fluid inside the restaurant.

The Wendy’s restaurant was completely destroyed by the leftist protesters that night.

Atlanta authorities identified Natalie White as the Wendy’s arsonist on Saturday.
Officials are try to locate the far left arsonist.

The Atlanta fire officials released photos of Natalie White purchasing supplies before she lit the Wendy’s on fire on Saturday.
Note that she is wearing the same clothing as during her criminal activity.

During his arrest  Rayshard Brooks mentioned a woman “Natalie White” to police the night he was killed.

Now authorities are investigating whether the arsonist Natalie White is linked to Rayshard White.

