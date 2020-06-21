https://www.dailywire.com/news/baby-driver-actor-ansel-elgort-denies-sexually-assaulting-a-17-year-old-girl-in-2014

Actor Ansel Elgort (“Baby Driver,” “The Goldfinch”) denies sexually assaulting a 17-year-old in 2014 when he was 20.

On Friday, a Twitter user named Gabby accused Elgort of sexually assaulting her in 2014 after she messaged him online.

“I had DMed him on when it was two days before my 17th birthday and I got his private Snapchat. I didn’t think he’d ever see my DM. I was just a kid and was a fan of him,” Gabby said in her post, as reported by E! Entertainment News.

Gabby claims that when she and Elgort were having sex, she started crying “in pain” and that Elgort simply replied, “we need to break you in.”

“So when it happened, instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and I didn’t want to do it, the only words that came out of his mouth were ‘we need to break you in,’” she said. “I WASN’T there in that moment mentally. I disassociated myself and just felt like my mind was gone. I was in shock. I couldn’t leave. I was only 5’2 and 98 pounds. He made me think this is how sex was supposed to be. I WAS SO YOUNG AND HE KNEW THAT.”

Gabby also alleged that Ansel wanted to have a threesome with her and her dance friend.

“They were as well underage and I didn’t tell anyone because he said it could ‘ruin his career.’ I sat there for months wondering what I did wrong. Wondering why I felt so used,” Gabby alleged. “Years later, I have PTSD, I have panic attacks, I go to therapy. Finally, I’m ready to talk about it and finally heal.”

After a day of silence, Ansel Elgort released a statement claiming that he and Gabby had a legal and consensual relationship and denying that he ever assaulted her, though he did admit that he coldly tossed her aside after the encounter.

“I was distressed to see the social media posts about me that have been circulating in the past 24 hours,” Elgort wrote on Instagram. “I cannot claim to understand Gabby’s feelings but her depiction of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone. What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal, and entirely consensual relationship. Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well.”

The age of consent in the state of New York is 17.

Ansel went on to say that he “stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone.”

“This belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared,” he concluded. “As I look back at my attitude, I am disgusted and deeply ashamed of the way I acted. I am truly sorry. I know I must continue to reflect, learn, and work to grow in empathy.”

