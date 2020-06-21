http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Wek3rfJj_DM/

Attorney General William Barr said on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that mass scale mail-in voting “absolutely opens the floodgates to fraud.”

Partial transcript as follows:

BARTIROMO: Devin Nunes said: “There is not a more important issue than this issue. The American people are being censored. Conservatives are being censored. The information flowing to the American people is being censored. Are you worried about this going into the election?

BARR: Yes, I am worried about censorship. I’m worried about a number of things going into the election, one, the censorship of robust debate. I’m also worried about undermining the public confidence in the integrity of the elections. The thing we have going for us, especially when there’s intense division in the country, is that we have peaceful transfers of power. And our way of resolving it is to have an election. But when government, state governments start adopting these practices like mail-in ballots that open the floodgates of potential fraud, then people’s confidence in the outcome of the election is going to be undermined. And that could take the country to a very dark place, if we lose confidence in the outcomes of our elections. So, that, the censorship — the censorship has a number of effects. It also — free speech, being able to get your viewpoint out, is a release. It takes some of the pressure out. If people are prevented from expressing their views, that’s where you start getting extremism. And so the more ventilating of viewpoints we have, the healthier it is for our country.

BARTIROMO: Well, there’s a big discussion right now about mail-in voting.

BARR: Yes.

BARTIROMO: Hillary Clinton said, it’s fine, it’s fair.

BARR: Well, it absolutely opens the floodgates to fraud. Those things are delivered into mailboxes. They can be taken out. There’s questions about whether or not it even denies a secret ballot, because a lot of the states have you signing the outside of the envelope. So, the person who opens — person who opens the envelope will know how people voted. There’s no — right now, a foreign country could print up tens of thousands of counterfeit ballots, and be very hard for us to detect which was the right and which was the wrong ballot. So, I think it can — it can upset and undercut the confidence in the integrity of our elections. If anything, we should tighten them up right now.