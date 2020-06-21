https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/06/21/black-lives-matter-co-founder-says-groups-goal-is-to-get-trump-out-now-n557839

What is a group supposedly dedicated to ending police brutality and fighting racism doing allying with a political party to engage in politics?

With the growing popularity and admiration for the organization known as Black Lives Matter, it might be a good idea to examine who these people are and what they really want.

Are they just another Democratic Party front group pretending to be independent? Or are they warriors for truth?

Washington Examiner:

One of the leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement said one of its goals is the removal of President Trump from office. “Trump not only needs to not be in office in November, but he should resign now,” Black Lives Matter Global Network co-founder Patrisse Cullors told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Friday. “Trump needs to be out of office. He is not fit for office. And so, what we are going to push for is a move to get Trump out.” She continued, “While we’re also going to continue to push and pressure Vice President Joe Biden around his policies and relationship to policing and criminalization. That’s going to be important. But our goal is to get Trump out now.”

A video has recently resurfaced of Cullers saying that the group does, indeed have an ideology and it’s Marxism.

Just the News:

“Myself and Alicia in particular are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists. We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories,” she said, adding that the group’s founders sought to “build a movement that could be utilized by many, many black folk.” “We don’t necessarily want to be the vanguard of this movement. I think we’ve tried to put out a political frame that’s about centering who we think are the most vulnerable amongst the black community, to really fight for all of our lives,” she said.

[embedded content]

As a 501(c)(3) organization, BLM has a right to engage in voter education and registration efforts. But being involved in partisan politics is a violation of their tax-exempt status and someone should call them out on it. That includes any coordination with a political party — Democrats or Marxists.

It shouldn’t surprise us that Cullers is a proud Marxist. Nor should it shock us that she wants to use defunding the police to keep black people out of jail.

“The demand of defunding law enforcement becomes a central demand in how we actually get real accountability and justice,” she said earlier this month. “Because it means we are reducing the ability of law enforcement to have resources that harm our communities.”

And she appears to have nothing but contempt for white people who are virtue-signaling their support of BLM.

Cullors also criticized police officers who have knelt in solidarity with protesters, calling it “disingenuous.” “[Police officers] taking a knee is not stopping the deaths of our community members,” she argued. “We need transformation. These things don’t happen through police taking a knee at protests and then, right after they take a knee, getting up and tear-gassing us and rubber-bulleting us and beating us with batons.”

How did we get to the point in America where organizations like this are promoted and encouraged by the media? They would be the first victims in any Marxist takeover and apparently don’t care about local leaders in BLM wanting to see dead police officers.

Black Lives Matter is a radical political group. They are a fringe group being elevated by the media-Democratic complex who wants to use them as the sharp end of the stick to get rid of Donald Trump.

The problem with playing with fire is that you more often than not, end up burning yourself. The liberals will come to regret this BLM-Democratic Party alliance.

