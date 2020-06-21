https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/black-man-brutally-attacked-white-macys-employee-camera-unprovoked-according-store-investigation/

A black man who brutally attacked a white Macy’s employee on camera in Michigan was entirely unprovoked, according to an investigation by the department store.

The Gateway Pundit reported on this criminal attack on Friday.

The shocking attack was filmed by the attacker’s brother, Michigan rapper “FT Quay.”

The rapper had claimed that he heard the employee, who appeared to be on the phone when the attack happened, say “n-gger.” The store’s investigation found that to be a lie.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Ten People Shot in Minneapolis, Reports of ‘100 People Fighting With Various Weapons’

This African American man beat a white employee of a Macy’s. Security footage shows the attack was unprovoked. Watch the video and tell me this shouldn’t be investigated as a hate crime. pic.twitter.com/jbi6TaWeR6 — HARLAN Z. HILL 🇺🇸 (@Harlan) June 20, 2020

“We are deeply saddened about the incident that took place on Monday (June 15) at Macy’s Genesee Valley as the safety of Macy’s customers and colleagues is our top priority,” Andrea Schwartz, senior director of media relations for Macy’s, told MLive. “Violence in the workplace of any kind is unacceptable. All the materials from the evening have been reviewed and it is clear that the attack was unprovoked. We are working closely with local authorities on this investigation, and will defer any further comments about the case to them per policy.”

FT Quay claimed that his brother attacked the worker “on instinct” — like an animal.

“I didn’t touch you. … I’m sorry,” the employee pleaded as the attack continued.

FT Quay has since deleted his social media and the police are investigating both him and his brother.

“Officers learned an employee of the store was assaulted by a young black male who fled the scene with a second individual after the assault,” police said in a statement. “Store surveillance video confirmed the assault against the employee. Investigators also learned the assault was recorded by the second individual and shared on social media.”

The police have not commented yet about whether or not the attack is being investigated as a hate crime.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

