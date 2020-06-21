http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Kri2jvfMdBM/

In a Sunday interview which aired on ABC News, former National Security Advisor John Bolton said his “hope” is that history remembers President Donald Trump as a “one-term president who didn’t plunge the country irretrievably into a downward spiral” from which it cannot recover.

As he discussed his forthcoming tell-all book, “The Room Where It Happened,” Bolton emphasized he does not believe Trump to be a conservative Republican nor “competent to serve” as commander in chief.

“I’ve made my case about the president’s not being a conservative and not being competent to serve in the book,” Bolton told ABC News chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz.

“I don’t think he’s a conservative Republican,” he added. “I’m not going to vote for him in November. I’m certainly not going to vote for Joe Biden, either. I’m going to figure out a conservative Republican to write in.”

Raddatz asked, “How do you think history will remember Donald Trump?”

Bolton replied, “I hope it will remember him as a one-term president who didn’t plunge the country irretrievably into a downward spiral we can’t recall from. We can get over one term. Two terms, I’m more troubled about. Decisions are made in a very scattershot fashion, especially in national security policy. It’s a danger for the republic.”

