https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-new-york-city-museum-taking-down-statue-of-president-theodore-roosevelt

The bronze statue of Theodore Roosevelt, on horseback and flanked by a Native American man and an African man, which has presided over the entrance to the American Museum of Natural History in New York since 1940, is coming down.

The museum made the call to take down the statue and New York City, which owns the building and property, agreed with the museum’s decision, according to The New York Times.

“The statue was meant to celebrate Theodore Roosevelt (1858-1919) as a devoted naturalist and author of works on natural history. Roosevelt’s father was one of the Museum’s founders, and the Museum is proud of its historic association with the Roosevelt family,” the museum said in a statement. “At the same time, the statue itself communicates a racial hierarchy that the Museum and members of the public have long found disturbing.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

