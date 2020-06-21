https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/breaking-least-eight-ten-people-shot-minneapolis-reports-100-people-fighting-various-weapons/

Ten were shot in Minneapolis after midnight on Sunday morning and there were reports of up to 100 people brawling using “various weapons” in the area.

Minneapolis has been severely under policed since the rioting began, as politicians and media continue to cause hostility towards law enforcement.

Daily Caller reporter Kyle Hooten tweeted a video of blood on the ground following the shooting and reported that there are “one hundred people fighting with various weapons.”

Minneapolis Police tweeted that “multiple people shot in area of 2900 block Hennepin S. Please stay away from this area. More info when available.”

A spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department told Star Tribune reporter Libor Jany that “the shooting started in the middle of the 2900 block of Hennepin and continued through the end of the block.” He noted that windows at a shoe store and the Uptown Theatre were seemingly shot out.

A report on the police scanner described the shooter as a black male with a fade cut, gold teeth, and an all black Adidas jogging suit.

Prior to the shooting, people were “protesting” by doing burn outs on the same street.

The area is known for bars and restaurants, as well as a vibrant night-life scene.

Horribly multiple young people shot here near lagoon and hennepin ave south mpls. Horror scene

Posted by Kay G Wilson on Saturday, June 20, 2020

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

