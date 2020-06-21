https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/breaking-least-eight-ten-people-shot-minneapolis-reports-100-people-fighting-various-weapons/

Ten were shot in Minneapolis after midnight on Sunday morning and there were reports of up to 100 people brawling using “various weapons” in the area.

Minneapolis has been severely under policed since the rioting began, as politicians and media continue to cause hostility towards law enforcement.

** SHOOTING UPDATE **

10 people at area hospitals suffering from gunshot wounds. All are alive with various severity levels of injuries. — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) June 21, 2020

Blood on the ground after a 7 were hit in a shooting in Uptown, Minneapolis just now:pic.twitter.com/3nqiZmUOcU — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) June 21, 2020

Daily Caller reporter Kyle Hooten tweeted a video of blood on the ground following the shooting and reported that there are “one hundred people fighting with various weapons.”

Moments ago 7 people shot, now “one hundred people are fighting with various weapons” at the same spot in Uptown, Minneapolis. https://t.co/6SiaKoAkVG — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) June 21, 2020

A livestream captured the aftermath of a shooting that hit 10 people just now in Uptown, Minneapolis: pic.twitter.com/3CFsjVvqHE — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) June 21, 2020

Minneapolis Police tweeted that “multiple people shot in area of 2900 block Hennepin S. Please stay away from this area. More info when available.”

Multiple people shot in area of 2900 block Hennepin S. Please stay away from this area. More info when available — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) June 21, 2020

A spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department told Star Tribune reporter Libor Jany that “the shooting started in the middle of the 2900 block of Hennepin and continued through the end of the block.” He noted that windows at a shoe store and the Uptown Theatre were seemingly shot out.

The spokesman said that the shooting started in the middle of the 2900 block of Hennepin and continued through the end of the block; windows at a shoe store and the Uptown Theatre were apparently shot out. pic.twitter.com/A5AIw2zgLi — Libor Jany (@StribJany) June 21, 2020

A report on the police scanner described the shooter as a black male with a fade cut, gold teeth, and an all black Adidas jogging suit.

Description of Minneapolis shooter …BMA..gold teeth…all black Addias jogging suit pic.twitter.com/BJA3FbVdP9 — SacKat (@sachibub10) June 21, 2020

Prior to the shooting, people were “protesting” by doing burn outs on the same street.

Dominic Toretto took over Minneapolis, MN. pic.twitter.com/SC5beEsMvf — Capo ✪ (@HarrisHarlem) June 21, 2020

The area is known for bars and restaurants, as well as a vibrant night-life scene.

Horribly multiple young people shot here near lagoon and hennepin ave south mpls. Horror scene Posted by Kay G Wilson on Saturday, June 20, 2020

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

