Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre feels Colin Kaepernick will eventually have “hero status” like legendary Pat Tillman.

Tillman was a standout safety for the Arizona Cardinals who left in the NFL after the 2001 season to join the Army. He was later killed at age 27 by friendly fire in Afghanistan in 2004.

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 campaign, a season in which he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

“I can only think of — right off the top of my head, Pat Tillman’s another guy who did something similar, and we regard him as a hero,” Favre told TMZ Sports. “So I’d assume that hero status will be stamped with Kaepernick as well.”

Kaepernick played six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and passed for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 69 career games. He also rushed for 2,300 yards and 13 scores, averaging 6.1 yards per attempt.

Kaepernick was the 49ers’ quarterback when they lost 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII following the 2012 season.

Now 32, he is still hoping to receive another shot to play in the NFL.

But his stands against racial injustice and lack of willingness to quit kneeling have played a part in why he has remained unsigned.

“It’s not easy for a guy his age, black or white, Hispanic, whatever, to stop something that you’ve always dreamed of doing, and put it on hold — maybe forever — for something that you believe in,” Favre said.

Favre said he hopes Kaepernick will receive another opportunity to play in the NFL.

“I think from a football sense — I can’t imagine him being that far out of shape or that far out of touch with football that he doesn’t deserve a shot,” Favre told TMZ. .”.. And he’s still young, and hasn’t been hit in several years. So there’s no reason to think that he’s lost that much of a step.”

Favre ranks fourth in NFL history in passing yardage (71,838) and touchdown passes (508). He spent 16 of his 20 NFL seasons (1991-2010) with the Green Bay Packers and won three MVP awards. He also played for the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.

