https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/bureaucrats-banned-evictions-even-criminality-now-landlords-strike-back/

A lawsuit has been filed in Superior Court of California in Kern County by two landlords who charge that bureaucrats in the state, responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting emergencies, took away their rights to their own property.

The lawsuit by the Pacific Legal Foundation on behalf of Peggy Christensen and Peter Martin alleges the rule imposed by the California Judicial Council means they cannot get rid of tenants who refuse to pay rent, trigger complaints from other residents, and even damage the property and commit crimes.

Neither of the problem tenants has claimed they need help because of the pandemic, the filing explains, but the landlords still are barred from acting against them.

TRENDING: Trump’s Tulsa rally prompts civil-emergency declaration

“Eviction is a critical tool for landlords to manage their property by removing tenants who refuse to pay rent or create nuisances and safety hazards,” PLF explained. “The process allows landlords to remove tenants who deliberately withhold rent or damage property, so that they can aid tenants experiencing hardship and offer housing to good renters—a particularly important consideration during the coronavirus pandemic.”

The “Emergency Rule 1” from the council, however, bans “all evictions by forbidding courts from issuing summons or entering default judgments.”

The foundation explained: “Their measure … means that landlords like Peggy Christensen, a retiree who depends on her rental income, cannot take legal action against tenants who damage the property, harass other tenants, or refuse to pay rent. It also means that landlords like Peggy are forced to turn away considerate renters in need of housing. In making this rule, the Judicial Council has seized policymaking power from the legislature and governor to block landlords’ access to the courts.”

The council rule actually “overrode statutory law,” the complaint says.

Christensen has worked with tenants who are impacted by coronavirus and need a little bit of forbearance.

But the challenged rule “creates a perverse incentive for all tenants—whether they face financial hardship or not—to refuse to pay their rent during the pandemic, making it even harder for landlords to assist tenants facing true hardship. The rule also forces landlords to prioritize rule-breaking, rent-withholding tenants over respectful rental applicants in need of housing.”

Christensen has been unable to access an apartment formerly rented by a tenant. His girlfriend was living with him, and she remained when he left.

“Though Peggy has not and would not have rented to the woman, Peggy allowed her to continue to live in the unit out of compassion. However, she has damaged the property, disturbed the other tenants, and created a nuisance,” the filing states.

Still, the rule prevents Christensen from taking any action.

One of Martin’s tenants was arrested on drug and firearms charges, the filing explains. The tenant has not paid rent since January and has triggered numerous complaints from other renters, the filing says.

The council is only an administrative body that is supposed to adopt rules for court administration and procedures.

But that’s not what the rule has done, the filing says.

“By blocking all evictions unless an individual court grants an exception, ‘in its discretion’ and pursuant to unspecified procedures and standards, ER 1 has the effect of destroying property owners’ right to re-entry.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

