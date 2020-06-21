https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/chaz-shooting-victims-brother-claims-criminal-protesters-hid-brother-dying/

The brother of CHAZ/CHOP shooting victim Lorenzo Anderson has claimed that the “protesters” hid his brother from him as he laid dying inside a tent.

The shooting inside the Seattle “autonomous zone” took place on Saturday morning. Two people were struck by the gunfire, which left 19-year-old Anderson dead.

Speaking to a livestreamer, the brother of Anderson said that the “protesters” hid his brother from him while he was dying.

CHAZ /CHOP shooting victim Lorenzo Anderson`s brother speaks out about his brother being hidden from him pic.twitter.com/h8T2TtjzvJ — maria viti (@selfdeclaredref) June 21, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING: Ten People Shot in Minneapolis, Reports of ‘100 People Fighting With Various Weapons’

The brother says that he got the call about the shooting around 1 a.m. and rushed down there. He found that the police had not even arrived yet. Local station Q13 reports that “when attempting to respond, people inside the occupied zone in Capitol Hill known now as the ‘CHOP’ would not let police gain access to the scene. Because of this, emergency officials were not able to respond either, officials said.”

“My little brother was in a tent. They hid my little brother from me for the longest — I thought my little brother was at a hospital,” he said. “I didn’t see where they had my little brother at until about 9 o’clock this morning. The table was covered in blood.”

The brother claimed that “protesters” told him that the blood did not belong to his brother, but he pointed out that the other shooting victim drove themselves to the hospital and that his brother was the only one who was bleeding out at CHAZ.

“Why did they lie to me about what was on that table?” he asked.

CHAZ /CHOP shooting victim Lorenzo Anderson`s brother speaks out about lawlessness pic.twitter.com/ZiqzqRpPgi — maria viti (@selfdeclaredref) June 21, 2020

Seattle Police posted a video of what happened when they went to the site to attempt to help the victim.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]