https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/chaz-warlord-raz-simone-meltdown-ambulance-wont-enter-shooting-scene-without-police-protection/

Seattle anarchist zone warlord Raz Simone had a meltdown this weekend over the refusal of an ambulance squad to enter the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) to respond to a shooting incident early Saturday morning until police were allowed to accompany them.

Simone posted video of a Seattle ambulance squad being berated but promised protection for the squad. One man died and another was critically wounded in the shootings in CHAZ, later dubbed CHOP for Capitol Hill Organized Protest. The ambulance squad leader can be seen on the video talking to dispatch awaiting their permission to enter with police protection.

In comments posted to Twitter in response to critics, Simone backpedaled on CHAZ being an autonomous zone apart from the United States.

Video:

TRENDING: BREAKING: Ten People Shot in Minneapolis, Reports of ‘100 People Fighting With Various Weapons’

“Medics refused to help even after people in the CHOP begged. They let our bro bleed out for 30 minutes till he died. Fuck politics. Fuck your currupt system.”

Medics refused to help even after people in the CHOP begged. They let our bro bleed out for 30 minutes till he died. Fuck politics. Fuck your currupt system. pic.twitter.com/PMwxU9yEzd — Raz Simone (@RazSimone) June 21, 2020

Fake news. The media did that shit. We tore that down long ago. They brought it and got shots of it and ran. — Raz Simone (@RazSimone) June 21, 2020

It’s not a no go zone. Police can go and come as they please. — Raz Simone (@RazSimone) June 21, 2020

Did not. Still American. — Raz Simone (@RazSimone) June 21, 2020

Not autonomous. — Raz Simone (@RazSimone) June 21, 2020

Then speak to your political ass police friends who won’t do their job because their PR is so fucked & it’s election year. — Raz Simone (@RazSimone) June 21, 2020

No. I never did. I’m an American citizen. Why do you spread fake news? — Raz Simone (@RazSimone) June 21, 2020

Excerpt from the Seattle Times report on the shooting:

…A video posted to Instagram by Seattle musician Raz Simone, who’s been a frequent presence at CHOP, shows fire department medics waiting a block away, despite the filmer’s desperate pleas for them to respond to the scene of the shooting. “I want to be sure that we have not been cleared to move into the scene,” an ambulance driver says into the radio. “That’s negative,” comes the response. Police arrived at 2:26 a.m., according to the timeline, but staged at 12th and Cherry, at least seven blocks away. Video shot by Omari Salisbury, a citizen journalist with Converge Media, shows police arriving at the shooting scene in a phalanx, guns drawn, behind shields. They were met by angry, yelling protesters, who told them the victim had already been taken to the hospital. Body camera video released by police Saturday shows yelling protesters, many using profanities and several coming right up to the marching officers, as an officer says into a bullhorn, “Please move out of the way so we can get to the victim! All we want to do is get to the victim!” Protesters can be heard shouting at the officers to “put your guns down!” At one point, a group of protesters formed a human chain to try to stop other protesters from following the retreating police. Meanwhile, volunteer medics, who have been a fixture in the area since protests began, were treating the first gunshot victim, a 19-year-old man. A private car took him a mile south to Harborview Medical Center. He arrived at 2:43 a.m. and was pronounced dead 11 minutes later, according to the fire department timeline… …Alex Bennett, a former nurse, said she was walking her dog with a friend when she came across the second victim on the hood of a car, bleeding from a wound in his arm. Bennett said she used her sweatshirt as a tourniquet to try to stanch the bleeding and asked someone to call 911. When a volunteer CHOP medic came by with a first aid kit, Bennett said they examined the man and found another wound in his chest. The man’s skin was turning clammy and his breathing was shallow, she said, and when it became clear an ambulance wasn’t coming — or wouldn’t be there fast enough — she and others loaded him into a van and raced to Harborview, arriving at 3:06 a.m., where a medical team was waiting outside. He remained in the hospital, with life-threatening injuries, Saturday evening, according to police. Bennett said she was questioned by a police officer, who she said “told me that when they responded to the first victim they were chased out of there, which is why they didn’t come for the second one.”

End excerpt. Please read the complete Seattle Times article at this link.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

