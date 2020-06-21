https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/walls-protests-hypocrisy-cnn/2020/06/21/id/973329

Walls are immoral and peaceful protests need to be facilitated, CNN has argued, but it is now apparently saying go sell protest someplace else, erecting fences to keep George Floyd protesters away, the New York Post reported.

Townhall reporter Julio Rosas tweeted with photos of the protester barriers at the CNN Center in Atlanta on Friday:

“CNN has put up a fence outside its HQ after the building was attacked during the riots in Atlanta a few weeks ago.”

Rosas also tweeted photos of the Georgia State Capitol Building, showing masses of protesters right up to the front steps.

A protest outside the CNN Center in Atlanta on May 29 smashed windows, the Post reported, noting CNN did not respond to questions about when the barriers were constructed amid the social injustice protests that have led to civil unrest.

A rapper known as Killer Mike called out CNN for hypocrisy, per the Post.

“I’d like to say to CNN right now, karma’s a mother,” he said, per the Post. “Stop feeding fear and anger every day. Stop making people feel so fearful, give them hope.”

President Donald Trump has also noted the hypocrisy in recent weeks, including the irony of CNN being attacked and Seattle’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) – formerly known as the Capitol Hill “Autonomous Zone” (CHAZ) – also started with the building of barriers to keep unlike-minded protesters out.

Trump tweeted earlier this week:

“First thing the anarchists did upon taking over Seattle was ‘BUILD A WALL. See, I was ahead of our times!”

Atlanta, the world headquarters of CNN, has faced more unrest after the June 12 shooting of Rayshard Brooks, where the officer might face the death penalty for felony murder. The officer shot Brooks after he stole a police taser, ran with it, and pointed it back at the officer. The officer then drew his weapon and fired two fatal shots into Brooks’ back.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

