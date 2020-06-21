https://www.theblaze.com/news/dl-hughley-coronavirus-collapsing-video

D.L. Hughley collapsed during a live stand-up comedy show on Friday night. The comedian and actor was immediately taken to the hospital, where he tested positive for coronavirus.

While performing live stand-up at Zanies Comedy Club in Nashville, Tennessee, Hughley collapsed. Video taken by a member of the audience shows the comedian stop his comedy routine and lose consciousness while sitting on a stool. His manager came up on stage to hold up Hughley before he fell to the ground.

Hughley, 57, was taken to the Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville. Hughley said he was treated for extreme exhaustion and dehydration. After a battery of tests, he tested positive for COVID-19.

Hughley released a video giving a health update and thanking people for their thoughts and prayers. Hughley said he was asymptomatic and didn’t have any of the symptoms associated with coronavirus.

“I didn’t have flu-like symptoms, I didn’t have shortness of breath, I didn’t have difficulty breathing, I didn’t have a cough, I didn’t have a low-grade fever,” Hughley said in the video. “I still don’t have a fever. I didn’t have a loss of smell or taste, apparently I just lost consciousness.”

Hughley was kept at the hospital overnight and released on Saturday.

“So, in addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for, if you pass out in the middle of a show, onstage, you probably need to get tested,” Hughley said.

“Well thank you for your prayers and your well wishes and a few more of them wouldn’t hurt, so hopefully I won’t develop symptoms,” the comedian added. “Maybe this is as bad as it gets.”

Hughley said he is going to quarantine in his Nashville hotel room for 14 days.

