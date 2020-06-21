http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/T9823s_bOXk/

Christophe Kyle posted a review of his 18-month-old daughter Ava’s “restaurant” in May, and his warm-hearted criticism has gone viral — just in time for Father’s Day.

“So I tried to support another Black Owned Business for lunch today. It’s called Ava’s Kitchen, just opened end of April. It’s a very clean establishment, but whewww let me tell you about this owner,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

“First off, I asked why there are balloons on my chair, and it’s not my birthday? She talm’bout, mind yah business; those are Mommy’s,” he said, clearly shocked by the management’s gall. But the review only gets worse from there, as the service was extremely sluggish.

“I been waiting on my order to get done for 45 minutes, and I’m the only customer here. She was making good progress at first, then she stopped for 20 minutes to go watch ‘Paw Patrol,’” Kyle quipped. But he was not willing to abandon the establishment over his poor experience.

“Overall the customer service could be better, but the cook is a cutie; so I’ll give her another chance. Let’s not give up on Black businesses so fast after one mistake,” he concluded. The post has already garnered tens of thousands of likes, has been featured on the Kelly Clarkson Show, and continues its meteoric ascent on social media. Even so, only time will tell whether Ava’s restaurant will see more business from all the free publicity.

