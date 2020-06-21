https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/democrat-leaders-remove-iconic-teddy-roosevelt-statue-outside-nyc-museum-natural-history/

They won’t stop til they crush the system.

In August 2017 far left protesters demanded the New York Museum of Natural History remove their famous Teddy Roosevelt statue.

The protesters carried signs that read “Black Lives Matter” and “Abolish white supremacy.”

On Sunday The New York Times announced liberal leaders agreed to take down the iconic Roosevelt statue outside the Museum of Natural History.

Democrat city leaders agreed to its removal.

Democrats are ripping apart our history and way of life.

The bronze statue of Theodore Roosevelt, on horseback and flanked by a Native American man and an African man, which has presided over the entrance to the American Museum of Natural History in New York since 1940, is coming down. The decision, proposed by the museum and agreed to by New York City, which owns the building and property, came after years of objections from activists and at a time when the killing of George Floyd has initiated an urgent nationwide conversation about racism. For many, the “Equestrian” statue at the museum’s Central Park West entrance had come to symbolize a painful legacy of colonial expansion and racial discrimination.

Mount Rushmore is next.

Mike Cernovich is right.

They were never going to stop with General Lee. https://t.co/DjgUXBErIE — Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 21, 2020

