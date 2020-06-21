https://www.theepochtimes.com/earthquake-hits-oklahoma-after-trump-rally-in-tulsa-felt-across-state_3396343.html

An earthquake that struck northern Oklahoma on Saturday night was felt across the entire state, including Tulsa—right after President Donald Trump finished his rally before thousands of attendees.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the magnitude 4.2 earthquake happened at 10:15 p.m. near Perry, located about 80 miles west of Tulsa. It hit at a depth of 4.8 miles, and it was the largest quake to hit Oklahoma since May of last year when a 4.4 magnitude tremor struck.

According to the USGS website, residents in Oklahoma City, Ponca City, Tulsa, Stillwater, and other cities reported feeling the tremor.

Local station Fox25 said that more than 200 people sent in reports about the temblor.

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Tulsa also wrote that its staff felt the earthquake.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma over the past several years, and some experts have linked them to fracking, or the underground injection of wastewater during oil and gas production. Regulators have called on producers to close some of the wells.

