4.2 magnitude earthquake hits close to Perry, Oklahoma, on June 20, 2020. (USGS)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck 5 miles northwest of Perry, Oklahoma, late on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was at a depth of 7.9 km, it added.