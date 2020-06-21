https://www.theblaze.com/news/minneapolis-shooting-spree-one-dead

There was a shooting spree in Minneapolis early Sunday morning, where 11 people were shot and one person died.

At 12:37 a.m. on Sunday, multiple 911 calls were received by the police dispatch about a shooting. The Minneapolis Police advised residents to avoid Uptown Minneapolis, “a commercial district that includes several bars and restaurants,” according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

There were multiple shooters, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. The shooting suspects all fled the murder scene.

“Police arrived and located several people suffering from gunshot wounds,” the Minneapolis Police Department said in a press release. “Multiple ambulances responded and transported victims to Hennepin County Medical Center. Others were transported to area hospitals in private vehicles.”

One adult male died at the hospital, and the other 11 are receiving medical treatment for their non-life-threatening injuries.

The MPD is investigating the shooting, and have not released a motive for the attack. No suspects are in custody.

This shooting spree comes only days after another mass shooting event. On Tuesday, nine people were shot in Minneapolis, including eight in a two-hour span.

As of June 17, a record 149 people have been shot in Minneapolis since the beginning of the year; nearly half of the victims were shot in the three weeks leading up to June 17, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. The first week after George Floyd’s death, there were a record 22 gunshot victims.

The shooting sprees come less than two weeks after the Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously to adopt a resolution officially committing to replacing the city’s police department with a “community safety” model. Following the George Floyd protests, council members and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) pledged to activists that the Minneapolis Police Department would be dismantled.

“Police violence is a threat to public safety. We must allocate resources to ensure that all instances of death or injury in police custody are adequately and independently reviewed,” Omar said. “We can’t reform a system that is rotten, reimagining and reconstructing a new way forward is a better approach.”

